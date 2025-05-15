WASHINGTON—Placemakr announced the launch of its newest pop-up location in Reno, Nevada. Operating in partnership with Pacific Development & Bridge Investment Group and managed alongside Greystar, Placemakr Reno is the company’s first expansion into Nevada. The property is open for bookings now.

Placemakr Reno will offer 66 apartment-style hotel suites with studio, one, and two-bedroom options available for booking. The property provide several amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, meeting space, co-working spaces, a clubhouse, a resort-style heated pool and spa with Baja Lounge, a rooftop lounge, multiple outdoor courtyards, an outdoor pet lounge, an assigned parking garage, a package room, a pet wash station, and more.

“It’s been so exciting building out Placemakr’s presence in the Western US over the past 12 months,” said Jason Fudin, CEO and co-founder of Placemakr. “Reno is the latest in that expansion and one that I’m particularly excited about. Reno punches way above its weight as a tourism destination and has seen meaningful investment from the business community in recent years, so being here helps spread the Placemakr brand to tons of new customers.”

Placemakr Reno, situated near Greater Nevada Field, which is the home of the Reno Aces, provides access to the downtown area, which includes an Amtrak train station. Additionally, Placemakr Reno is less than an hour’s drive away from Lake Tahoe.

“This is a gorgeous new build in a prime location,” added Sean Murphy, partner at Pacific Development. “Given the demand drivers nearby and the draw Reno has, we know this Pop-hotel will be a hit with guests”.

Placemakr has launched five new properties nationwide in 2025 to date, including locations in Salt Lake City, Santa Clara, San Antonio, Pittsburgh, and more.