Pivot Adds Hotel Lincoln, JdV by Hyatt, to Its Portfolio

ATLANTA, Georgia—Pivot announced that it has been selected by Jordache Enterprises to manage Hotel Lincoln, JdV by Hyatt. Situated in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood, Hotel Lincoln includes 182 rooms and suites; 5,000 square feet of versatile meeting and event space, and four on-site dining experiences, including J. Parker Rooftop Bar and sushi speakeasy Sushi Suite 202.

“We are delighted to serve as stewards for this Chicago landmark,” said Nick Gregory, executive vice president of operations, Pivot. “We look forward to creating value for our ownership partners through industry-leading operational support while delivering heartfelt service and authentic local experiences to our guests.”

“As we make enhancements to elevate and transform Hotel Lincoln, we are confident that the Pivot team will provide vision, passion, and hospitality with heart,” said a representative of the Lincoln Asset Management team.

Hotel Lincoln offers views over Lincoln Park and Lake Michigan and provides access to Lincoln Park Zoo, North Avenue Beach, Navy Pier, and more. The property includes eclectic furnishings, modern amenities, and classic Midwestern charm.

Advertisement

In Chicago and surrounding areas, Davidson Hospitality Group also operates Hotel Zachary at Gallagher Way, Tribute Portfolio, Hyatt Centric Magnificent Mile, and Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook Chicago.