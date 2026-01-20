Pivot Adds FORTH Atlanta to Its Management Portfolio

ATLANTA, Georgia—Pivot, the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, announced that it has been selected by New City Properties to manage FORTH Atlanta, situated in Atlanta’s burgeoning Old Fourth Ward. The property’s 16-story diagrid tower includes a 196-room luxury boutique hotel with 39 apartment-style rooms for extended stays; four food and beverage concepts; more than 9,700 square feet of event space; an outdoor pool and deck, and a 20,000 square-foot fitness center, with classes and wellness offerings. The property also includes Forth Club, a members-only social club, which offers curated programming, an exclusive restaurant, and a lounge area.

“It is a privilege to collaborate with our partners at New City Properties to continue raising the bar for performance by creating exceptional experiences for our members and guests right in our backyard,” said Thom Geshay, chief executive officer and president, Davidson Hospitality Group. “Leveraging the notoriety of the neighborhood to foster a sense of place combined with the truly standout design and amenities from elevated dining to the city’s premiere social club, we look forward to delivering warm, heartfelt hospitality, where guests can immerse themselves in the best of what Atlanta has to offer.”

“Set against the backdrop of the Old Fourth Ward’s latest developments, Ponce City Market and The BeltLine’s Eastside trail, The FORTH Hotel is emerging as the city’s newest gathering place for cuisine, creativity, and connection,” said Jim Irwin, president, New City Properties. “Pivot’s experience as an independent hotelier combined with their passion, acumen, and local knowledge will undoubtedly result in exemplary experiences for our members and guests, in an environment where the best hospitality professionals in Atlanta will truly love working.”