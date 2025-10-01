Pickard Design Studio Debuts Interior Design of AC Prescott Hotel

PRESCOTT, Arizona—Pickard Design Studio debuted the interior design for the 109-key AC Prescott Hotel, a European-inspired hotel brand in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. Construction on the property is set to begin this fall.

“Our design focuses on Prescott’s history without becoming nostalgic or thematic,” said Sarah Pickard, founder of Pickard Design Studio. “This hotel will serve the modern traveler with materials that age well, finishes that have depth, and objects that feel collected and have a story. The result is a space that feels rooted in place yet distinctly contemporary.”

Prescott’s history serves as the design inspiration for the AC Hotel Prescott, which includes natural materials and curated artwork. As seen in new renderings, the color palette resembles its surroundings with clays, warm neutrals, cool accents, and desert-inspired tones. Every aspect of the four-story hotel, from the furniture to the artwork, highlights the Gilded West.

The lobby includes velvet and leather accents, soft edges, and various seating areas. The lounge has a fireplace with a curved banquette and artwork. Additional public areas include a market area with millwork, leather, and accented tile; a kitchen with detailed ceilings and wallcoverings; pre-function and meeting space with nano walls and carpeting; a fitness center; and the patio and pool deck with an outdoor fireplace and various seating areas. The guestrooms follow a “Mediodía Scheme,” inspired by the Spanish word for midday sun, with warm, sunlit tones and earthy materials. A variety of textures and wallcoverings give contrast to the space in both the bedrooms and bathrooms.