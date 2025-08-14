DALLAS, Texas—Phrasing announced the development of a system designed to elevate the performance of hospitality clients in the landscape of search and discovery via artificial intelligence. The system is tailored specifically for hotels and resorts, leveraging Phrasing’s experience with technical and semantic SEO to align with the way AI reads, prioritizes, and indexes websites for AI agents and search results.

“Content Pods”, which are designed to create query-optimized content that excels in both traditional search engines and AI-driven search platforms, are an important aspect of the system. These Content Pods ensure that the client’s message is not only visible but also compelling and relevant across all digital touchpoints, enhancing the overall search performance and visibility of hospitality brands.

“Our new system represents a significant leap forward in how hotel brands can engage with their potential guests in the digital space,” said Tim Welsh, president of Phrasing. “By understanding and adapting to the nuances of AI-driven search, we empower our clients to not only compete but thrive in this new era of digital marketing.”

Phrasing’s new AI-driven system enables hotels and resorts to enhance their online presence and connect with their target audiences more effectively.