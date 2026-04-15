PISMO BEACH, California—Peregrine Hospitality announced that it will debut Pacific Point Resort this July as an addition to San Luis Obispo County’s Pismo Beach along California’s Central Coast. Situated 90 feet above the Pacific Ocean, the 12-acre resort will be the city’s most expansive property once open. The 170-key resort is a reimagining of two properties, Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel. Pacific Point Resort marks the flagship opening in Peregrine’s $50 million investment across the region. Located just off the legendary Highway 1, the resort sits directly along the Pismo Coastal Access Trail, a blufftop path tracing the Pacific.

With the majority of rooms and suites ocean-facing, the guest experience is designed to deliver a connection with the coastline’s local wildlife, from in-room binoculars to an exclusive Whale Watch Dispatch service that sends real-time text alerts for whale and dolphin sightings. Two pools, an expansive sun deck, and Pacific Market will offer café-style provisions designed for al fresco dining throughout the property’s grounds.

Design Details

Led by SFA Design, Pacific Point Resort’s aesthetic draws inspiration from coastal bluffs and the tide’s rhythmic movements. Land-inspired Shore Cliff guestrooms and suites draw from the energy of a 1970s California road trip, with earthy textures and grounded tones. The Lighthouse and Ocean House suites echo the light and movement of the surf.

Pacific Point Resort’s lobby includes a vaulted wood-paneled ceiling, while floor-to-ceiling windows provide views of the Pacific. The design also includes touches of greenery and caramel and sand-hued curved sofas, layered over rugs in rust and clay. The space also has an interactive wine wall that offers eight local vintages in one, three, or six-ounce pours with the tap of a key card. A curated rotation of handcrafted art pieces from local potters and watercolorists will also be available for purchase.

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The Shore Cliff Guestrooms & Suites

Within the 100 Shore Cliff guestrooms and suites, the design includes vintage-inspired tulip lamps and cane-accented cantilever floor lamps. The rooms have nightstand sculptures and vintage photography, as well as a custom mural wallcovering behind the television.

The Lighthouse & Ocean House Suites

The 40 Lighthouse and 30 Ocean House Suites include ceilings that draw inspiration from the California sky, creating an airy, open atmosphere. Organic elements include live-edge wood root consoles with surfboard silhouettes, and the interiors of the armoires are lined with vintage surfing wallcoverings.

The resort offers a range of amenities, such as in-room binoculars. There will also be watercolor paint kits available for purchase for guests to capture their stays in analog.

The Pacific Market will provide a curated selection of grab-and-go fare. The all-day menu will offer pastries, warm quiches, salads, ciabatta sandwiches, flatbreads, and snacks, as well as an espresso bar and a selection of wine and beer. The sun deck provides an outdoor space for social leisure, with fire pits and a collection of games like cornhole, ladder toss, and badminton.

“Pacific Point Resort serves as an extension of the Pismo landscape. We’ve designed the experience so that our guests don’t just visit the coast; they become part of it,” said Heather Stege, chief operating officer, Peregrine Hospitality. “By immersing guests in our marine ecology and local heritage, we’re ensuring they leave as advocates for the region, carrying the spirit of the Central Coast with them long after they depart.”