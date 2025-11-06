Peregrine Hospitality Appoints Kristen Richter as Chief Commercial Officer

DENVER, Colorado—Peregrine Hospitality announced the appointment of Kristen Richter as chief commercial officer.

“Kristen is an exceptional commercial strategist with deep experience in the global luxury and upscale hotel space,” said Greg Kennealey, chief executive officer of Peregrine Hospitality. “She has an impressive ability to connect commercial strategy with execution, and her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to optimize our sales, marketing, and revenue strategies across the portfolio.”

Richter joins Peregrine Hospitality from Accor, where she served as chief commercial officer for the Fairmont and Raffles brands, overseeing commercial strategy across sales, revenue, digital, loyalty, and distribution. Her career also includes senior roles as head of global sales at Sonder, chief commercial officer for the Americas at Radisson Hotel Group, and senior vice president of global revenue management at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Richter has more than two decades of experience, and she will oversee commercial strategy, revenue management, sales, and marketing for Peregrine Hospitality.

Richter holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bucknell University and a Master of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

“Joining Peregrine Hospitality at this stage of its evolution is an incredible opportunity,” said Richter. “With a growing and diverse portfolio, we have the ability to refine how commercial strategy informs every business decision, strengthening market positioning, deepening customer engagement, and driving sustained revenue growth.”