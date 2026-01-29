DENVER, Colorado—Peregrine Hospitality announced the appointment of Heather Stege as chief operating officer, along with three additions to its leadership team.

As chief operating officer, Stege will focus on driving portfolio performance, partnering with executive leadership across Peregrine Hospitality’s portfolio of resort, luxury, boutique, and select-service hotels, to ensure operating consistency and support continued growth.

Stege joins Peregrine Hospitality from KBP Inspired, where she served as brand president overseeing the Arby’s brand across four states and 120 locations. Previously, she was president of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, where she helped expand into new markets, scale e-commerce, and strengthen systems to support growth. Earlier, she held leadership roles at Paper Source and worked in consulting at McKinsey & Company and A.T. Kearney.

“Heather’s background leading growing, multi-unit brands brings a valuable operating perspective to Peregrine Hospitality,” said Greg Kennealey, Chief Executive Officer of Peregrine Hospitality. “She has a proven ability to strengthen platforms while driving performance, which aligns well with where we are as a company as we continue to expand.”

Additional Appointments

In addition to Stege’s appointment, Peregrine Hospitality announced the recent addition of three executives to its senior leadership team in newly created roles:

Anthony Gaeta, senior vice president of technology & IT operations

Christina Gregg, senior vice president of people & HR operations

Jeff Gross, senior vice president of asset management

“These appointments reflect our commitment to building a world-class leadership team,” said Karen DiFulgo, chief people officer at Peregrine Hospitality. “Anthony, Christina, and Jeff each bring deep expertise and proven leadership in their respective fields. Their contributions are pivotal in driving innovation, empowering our people, and enhancing portfolio performance.”

Anthony Gaeta has over 20 years of experience in technology leadership. Most recently, he served as vice president of IT at Benchmark Hospitality International. At Peregrine Hospitality, Gaeta will lead the company’s technology and IT operations strategy, advancing digital capabilities across both property-level and corporate systems.

Christina Gregg has more than 25 years of experience. She most recently served as senior vice president of Global Human Resources at Hornblower Group. Her previous roles include senior HR leadership positions at Benchmark and Gaylord Hotels. Gregg will oversee people and HR functions for Peregrine Hospitality.

Jeff Gross joins Peregrine Hospitality with more than two decades of experience in hotel investment and asset management. He most recently led the Managed Hotel Division at Choice Hotels International, overseeing operations, capital projects, and management contracts for a 13-hotel portfolio. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at Host Hotels & Resorts, Hilton, Bank of America, The Ritz-Carlton, and Marriott International. At Peregrine Hospitality, he will lead asset management initiatives.