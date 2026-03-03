DENVER, Colorado—Peregrine Hospitality announced the acquisition of two Northern California properties: The Lodge at Tiburon in Tiburon and Toll House Hotel in Los Gatos.

“These are both exceptionally well-located hotels that align with our strategy of creating enhanced guest experiences while delivering long-term asset value,” said Greg Kennealey, chief executive officer, Peregrine Hospitality. “Both Tiburon and Los Gatos are high–demand markets that attract leisure and corporate travelers year-round.”

The Lodge at Tiburon

Located on three acres overlooking the San Francisco Bay, The Lodge at Tiburon offers 104 guestrooms, most with private balconies, and 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, including 5,000 square feet indoors. Amenities include onsite dining, a fitness center, outdoor heated pool with cabanas, and the open–air SkyDeck lounge.

The Lodge at Tiburon provides proximity to nearby dining, shopping, nature trails, and the shoreline. It is within walking distance to the San Francisco Bay ferry, a 10-minute ferry ride to Angel Island State Park, a 10-minute drive to Muir Woods National Monument, and in close proximity to many of Marin County’s most popular destinations and Bay Area attractions. The Napa and Sonoma wine regions are within an hour’s drive. The Lodge at Tiburon is located 30 miles from San Francisco International Airport and 38 miles from Oakland Airport.

Toll House Hotel

Toll House Hotel is located in Los Gatos, one of Santa Clara County’s oldest towns. The 115–key boutique property offers 6,300 square feet of flexible indoor/outdoor meeting space, fitness center, business center, and onsite dining options.

The property was renovated in 2021. The Old Town Center of Los Gatos is within walking distance and offers shops, restaurants, historic sites, and the New Museum Los Gatos (NUMU). It is a short drive to Green Mountain Retreat, a 66-acre redwood forest, and Hakone Gardens, a Japanese garden and popular wedding location. Toll House Hotel is located 12 miles from San Jose Airport and 40 miles from San Francisco International Airport.