LOS ANGELES, California—Pendry West Hollywood, a 149-room luxury hotel, has rebranded as The Sun Rose West Hollywood, a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts‘ L.V.X. Collection.

The Martin Brudnizki-designed property includes art-deco interiors and saturated color schemes. The music venue will be renamed Live at The Sun Rose as part of this transformation, while many of its partners and experiential touch-points will remain. Among other food and beverage offerings, chef Wolfgang Puck will serve a Pan-Asian menu at Merois.

The newly launched Moët Bubbles Bar on The Rooftop, offered each Friday and Saturday, will continue. The property will also provide curated new experiences and select amenities, which will debut in the coming months. Adam Blackstone has been named property-wide creative director as part of the rebrand.

“From the first moment I stepped onto the stage, The Sun Rose felt like home. Over the past three years, we’ve organically cultivated a space where music legends and rising stars can share the spotlight, leading to some of the most talked about, viral performances in Los Angeles,” said Adam Blackstone, The Sun Rose West Hollywood creative director. “I look forward to the opportunity to enhance the cultural resonance of both the music venue and the hotel in my new role.”

The property has 149 guestrooms, including 37 suites, with Art Deco–inspired lighting, headboards, and curated artwork. Amenities include the second-floor spa, a fitness center, which offers Technogym’s Excite Line of cardio equipment and Element+ line of strength equipment, complete with a movement studio.

The Sun Rose West Hollywood offers groups a range of flexible meeting and event spaces, including the 2,300 square-foot ballroom that can accommodate 200 guests with a foyer and outdoor garden terrace, the 2,840 square-foot bowling alley, and the residential-style screening room that can accommodate 25 guests.