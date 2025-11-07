ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group announced that its hotel development portfolio has exceeded $2 billion nationwide. Peachtree has continued to advance its pipeline; the firm’s largest property to open its doors in 2025, the Embassy Suites Beach Resort in Gulf Shores, Ala., includes 257 all-suite guest rooms. The eight-story hotel offers water views, food and beverage options, and resort-style amenities.

In Dallas, construction teams marked the topping out on the dual-branded AC and Moxy by Marriott Uptown, currently Peachtree’s tallest hotel development at 19 stories. The project will bring 264 rooms to the McKinney Avenue corridor, which is known for its mix of dining, nightlife, corporate offices, and luxury residences. The hotel is expected to open in the summer of 2026.

Peachtree is also undertaking the development of a dual-branded Embassy Suites and Tempo by Hilton. The 30-story tower will provide 480 guestrooms, with a rooftop bar and lounge offering views of the city skyline. The project will also include 10,000 square feet of first- and second-floor space to be operated by a national restaurant group.

“These projects reflect the full breadth of what Peachtree can deliver,” said Greg Friedman, managing principal and chief executive officer of Peachtree Group. “From a beachfront resort in Gulf Shores to a lifestyle-driven hotel in Uptown Dallas and a dual-branded flagship in downtown Austin, we are scaling across markets with projects that redefine experiences for guests and value for our partners. Each underscores the strength of our platform to execute in a challenging environment.”

Peachtree’s Opportunity Zone development program continues to advance with the topping out of its Residence Inn San Antonio and the openings of the Hampton Inn & Suites in Maui and the AC Hotel Detroit. Notably, Peachtree also opened The Ava Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton, in Paso Robles, California, in August.

The firm is among the most active hotel developers in Qualified Opportunity Zones, with 11 hotels open, four under construction, and three more in the pipeline.

Openings and Development

Peachtree also celebrated the opening of the Homewood Suites in Jackson, Tennessee. Looking ahead, Peachtree expects to open two more hotels in 2025: a Home2 Suites in Ashburn, Virginia, and a Tru by Hilton in Huntsville, Alabama.

“Developing hotels in today’s environment requires both conviction and capability,” said Will Woodworth, Peachtree’s senior vice president, investments. “High interest rates, elevated construction costs and tighter credit conditions have slowed new supply, but our vertically integrated platform and access to capital allow us to partner with best-in-class brands to deliver properties on time and on budget that will elevate the markets in which we build.”