ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group announced that it originated a $103 million bridge loan to support the recapitalization and completion of the 289-key Hilton Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel, a redevelopment project located adjacent to the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida.

The Hilton Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel redevelops the Collins Park Hotel site, originally constructed between 1938 and 1953 and previously comprised of seven buildings designed by prominent Miami architects, L. Murray Dixon and Albert Anis. The site is designated by the City of Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board.

The financing reflects Peachtree’s continued focus on providing structured lending solutions for complex commercial real estate transactions, particularly in situations involving construction completion, redevelopment, and transitional assets where experienced sponsors require flexibility and certainty of execution.

The Hilton Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel is expected to open in May 2026 and will sit steps from the Miami Beach Convention Center and two blocks from the ocean.

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Statements From Leadership

“Projects like this require thoughtful structuring given the complexity of historic redevelopment and construction completion,” said Jared Schlosser, head of originations and CPACE at Peachtree. “That complexity is exactly why sponsors seek lending partners with the experience and balance sheet to structure capital solutions and help move projects forward.”

“Our continued level of activity reflects the strong demand we are seeing for reliable lending partners across commercial real estate,” said Greg Friedman, managing principal and chief executive officer of Peachtree. “Last year was a record year for our credit and lending team, and we expect even greater activity ahead as market conditions continue to evolve. With many traditional lenders still cautious and loan maturities remaining elevated across the market, experienced sponsors are seeking partners who can move quickly and structure capital around fundamentally strong assets.”

“That is especially true in construction and transitional projects, where complexity and execution risk require lenders with deep underwriting expertise and the ability to navigate more complicated capital structures,” Schlosser added.