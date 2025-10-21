Peachtree Group Completes Over $2 Billion in Private Credit Transactions Through September 2025

ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group announced that it has completed more than $2 billion in private credit transactions through September 2025 across 77 deals, marking a record year for the company. The firm is on pace to approach $2.5 billion for the full year, an increase from its performance in 2024.

“Our ability to consistently execute at a high level is a direct function of the ecosystem we’ve built over the last 18 years,” said Greg Friedman, Peachtree’s managing principal and chief executive officer. “Our vertically integrated credit platform that spans origination, underwriting, servicing, and asset management enables us to be proactive where many are reactive, delivering certainty and stronger outcomes for our borrowers and investors.”

“We are seeing strong demand from institutional-quality borrowers looking for certainty of execution in a disrupted lending market,” said Michael Harper, Peachtree’s president, hotel lending. “This year’s growth underscores our ability to deliver creative capital solutions across asset classes, including hotels, multifamily, industrial, office, and land.”

Peachtree has originated approximately $1.1 billion in hotel loans this year. Notable transactions completed included:

Advertisement

$176.5 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (“CPACE”) financing for the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

$68.2 million first mortgage loan for the AC hotel in Seattle, Washington.

$59.0 million first mortgage loan for the AC/Element Riverwalk hotel in San Antonio, Texas

$52.0 million first mortgage loan for the planned 270-acre The Block at Elliot development in Mesa, Arizona.

$42.0 million first mortgage loan to finance the acquisition of the Atlanta Financial Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

“With nearly $3 trillion in U.S. commercial real estate debt maturing by 2028, private credit lenders are positioned to step into a market hungry for capital,” said Jared Schlosser, head of originations and CPACE at Peachtree. “Our ability to provide flexible capital at scale, even in complex situations, positions us as a trusted partner for borrowers navigating today’s market.”

In 2024, Peachtree deployed $1.6 billion in credit transactions, representing a 54 percent increase from the prior year.

“As we continue to scale our lending platform, we remain focused on serving borrowers with creativity, certainty, and speed, which have long defined Peachtree’s approach to private credit,” Schlosser said.