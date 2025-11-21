Peachtree Group Announces Opening of Tru by Hilton Huntsville Research Park Area

ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group announced the opening of the Tru by Hilton Huntsville Research Park Area in Huntsville, Alabama. The 98-room hotel was developed by Peachtree and is the sixth property that the firm has completed and opened this year. Peachtree’s hospitality management division will operate the hotel.

“Our partnership with Hilton continues to grow stronger with each project,” said Mitul Patel, managing principal at Peachtree. “Hilton has been a trusted brand partner for many years, and we are proud to continue developing high-quality hotels together in markets that benefit from strong demand and economic growth.”

The hotel is located within a mile of Boeing, NASA, and the FBI’s Huntsville campus and sits next to an office park that houses major government contractors, including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and the United States Army base, Redstone Arsenal.

“The opening of Tru by Hilton Huntsville underscores our commitment to developing institutional-quality properties in markets with enduring demand generators,” said Will Woodworth, senior vice president, investments at Peachtree. “Huntsville’s leadership in aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing makes it an exceptional fit for Hilton’s Tru brand and Peachtree’s long-term investment strategy.”

The property provides open social spaces, complimentary breakfast, a 24/7 market, a fitness center, and lounge areas.