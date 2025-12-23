Peachtree Group Announces Opening of Home2 Suites by Hilton Ashburn, VA

ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group announced the grand opening of Home2 Suites by Hilton Ashburn, Virginia, in the Washington, D.C. metro area. The 122-room hotel was developed by Peachtree and is the firm’s seventh property completed and opened this year. Peachtree’s hospitality management division will operate the hotel.

“Our relationship with Hilton is built on a shared focus on quality, consistency, and long-term value,” said Mitul Patel, principal at Peachtree. “Home2 Suites by Hilton Ashburn reflects our post-COVID development approach, benefiting from improved supply chain visibility and a more stable construction environment that supports timely execution in markets backed by resilient demand drivers and strong economic fundamentals.”

Ashburn is widely known as “Data Center Alley”, with one of the highest fiber carrier densities globally and the leading data center market worldwide. Ongoing investment from major technology companies continues to reinforce the market’s strength, including Alphabet’s recent $1 billion expansion of Google’s data center campuses.

The hotel is located directly across from One Loudoun, a mixed-use destination with residences, more than 60 shops, and over 20 restaurants. It is also less than 10 miles from Dulles International Airport.

The property includes suites with in-room kitchens, open and flexible social spaces, complimentary breakfast, a fitness center, a 24/7 market, and lounge areas.

Peachtree’s hospitality management division operates premium, branded hotels across the upper-midscale and upscale segments, including limited-service, select-service, and compact full-service properties. The division manages 112 hotels across 30 brands nationwide.