DALLAS, Texas—Peachtree Group, a diversified commercial real estate investment platform, announced the grand opening of the 87-suite TownePlace Suites in Forney, Texas. Peachtree will operate the hotel for TEKMAK Development (“TEKMAK”), a full-service hospitality development company.

TownePlace Suites Forney is located 22 miles east of Dallas. Ongoing new construction, expanding retail centers, and industrial parks continue to position Forney as an appealing destination for business and leisure travelers.

“We are thrilled to join the Forney community and serve the fastest-growing county in the country with our new TownePlace Suites hotel,” said Glenn Decker, president of TEKMAK. “We’re grateful for the hard work of the Peachtree team in getting the hotel open and are excited about the strong leadership team they’ve assembled to manage day-to-day operations. We take great pride in the quality of the hotels we develop and have the utmost confidence in Peachtree’s ability to deliver an equally stellar level of service to our guests.”

At this brand-new, pet-friendly hotel, guests can enjoy suites featuring full kitchens — ideal for both short and extended stays. Complimentary breakfast with customizable menu options will be provided as well. The hotel also offers on-site amenities like a 24-hour fitness center and an outdoor pool.

Advertisement

“As we continue to add hotels to our third-party management platform, we remain focused on aligning with top-tier partners who share our commitment to operational excellence,” said Vickie Callahan, president of Peachtree’s hospitality management division. “TEKMAK has been an exceptional partner—developing hotels that are not only professionally executed but also uniquely crafted to stand apart in their competitive set, with a design-oriented approach that connects each property to its local community.”

In 2023, Peachtree partnered with TEKMAK to provide third-party management for a selection of its Texas-based hotels and today oversees six properties.

Fairfield Inn & Suites Paris

SpringHill Suites Dallas Rockwall

SpringHill Suites Lindale

TownePlace Suites Dallas Rockwall

TownePlace Suites Forney

TownePlace Suites Paris

Peachtree’s hospitality management division specializes in operating premium-branded hotels across the upper-midscale and upscale segments, including limited-service, select-service and compact full-service properties. The division manages 108 hotels across 28 brands, totaling 13,440 rooms in 26 states, with 35 properties under third-party management.

“Third-party hotel operators are increasingly being recognized for delivering superior service—outperforming even chain-managed hotels in key areas that matter most to guests,” Callahan added. “The opening of TownePlace Suites Forney is a testament to the strength of this collaboration and our shared vision to consistently exceed expectations and raise the standard across every hotel we manage.”