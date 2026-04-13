ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group (Peachtree) announced that Mike Morey has joined the firm as executive vice president of capital markets. Morey will lead the firm’s insurance capital markets strategy, focusing on expanding lender relationships, optimizing capital sourcing, and enhancing execution across its investment platform.

“We’re excited to welcome Mike to the team, where he will play a key role in deepening and expanding our partnerships with insurance companies,” said Greg Friedman, chief executive officer and managing principal, Peachtree. “As these relationships become increasingly central to our strategy, they enhance our ability to offer accretive lending options to our borrowers and operate a more efficient, scalable platform.”

Morey joins Peachtree following more than 15 years with The Standard, where he held senior roles within its real estate lending platform, StanCorp Mortgage Investors, focusing on commercial real estate finance and investment across multiple asset classes and market cycles.

Earlier in his career, he served as vice president and regional manager at Intervest Mortgage Investment Co., where he originated and managed commercial real estate loans.

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“Mike brings deep relationships and extensive experience navigating complex capital markets environments,” said Jeremy Stoler, executive vice president, debt capital markets, Peachtree. “In a market defined by capital constraints, his expertise strengthens our ability to source and structure compelling opportunities where risk is mispriced.”

In addition to his professional experience, Morey has held industry leadership roles at the Center for Real Estate at Portland State University, including chairman of the advisory board. He holds the Chartered Realty Investor designation and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley.

“Peachtree’s vertically integrated platform and ability to pivot across the capital stack is what sets it apart,” said Morey. “In today’s environment, where capital availability remains selective, the opportunity to align sourcing, structuring, and execution under one platform is a meaningful advantage for borrowers and investors alike.”