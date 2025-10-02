Peachtree Group Adds Six Properties to Its Management Portfolio

ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group’s hospitality management division has added six new hotels to its third-party management platform. Five of the hotels are owned by La Posada Group LLC and include Fairfield Inn Evansville East in Indiana, Fairfield Inn Las Cruces in New Mexico., SpringHill Suites Lawrence Downtown in Kansas, TownePlace Suites Kansas City Overland Park in Kansas, and TownePlace Suites Las Cruces, also in New Mexico. Peachtree also assumed management of the Hampton Inn Monahans in Texas, owned by Decatur Properties Holdings.

“Our third-party management business is experiencing meaningful growth, and these six hotels further demonstrate the trust owners are placing in our team,” said Vickie Callahan, president of Peachtree’s hospitality management division. “We have a wealth of experience managing hotels and providing best-in-class operations for our valued partners who have entrusted us with their hotel operations. We are committed to protecting the asset’s value and driving bottom-line results for our partners while providing an outstanding experience for our hotel guests.”

Peachtree Group’s hospitality management division manages hotels across brands and markets nationwide. Today, the company operates 115 hotels across 29 brands with 14,212 rooms in 27 states, including Washington, D.C. The six additions expand Peachtree’s third-party operations to 42 hotels.

“Our team leverages scale, advanced operating systems, and deep brand relationships to optimize revenue, control costs, and deliver strong guest satisfaction scores,” Callahan said.