Peachtree Completes Acquisition of First Western SBLC, Inc.

ATLANTA, Georgia, and DALLAS, Texas—Peachtree Group announced it has completed the acquisition of First Western SBLC, LLC (formerly known as First Western SBLC, Inc.), which operates as PMC Commercial Trust (PMC), a direct lender specializing in Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans. PMC will continue operating under its existing name following the transaction, which received approval from the U.S. Small Business Administration and closed.

“This marks an important step forward for our credit business,” said Greg Friedman, Peachtree’s chief executive officer and managing principal. “Founded more than four decades ago by my grandfather, Dr. Fred Rosemore, PMC brings a strong legacy into Peachtree that strengthens our ability to deliver fast, flexible SBA financing while maintaining the disciplined underwriting that defines our platform.”

Acquisition Details

Joining Peachtree is Barry Berlin, who will oversee the integration of PMC’s lending business and serve as senior advisor for government-regulated lending. In this role, he will support the firm’s broader credit platform by providing strategic guidance, regulatory expertise, and institutional knowledge. Berlin previously served as chief executive officer of PMC, managing director of finance at CIM Group, and chief financial officer and secretary of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation, PMC’s parent company.

Also joining Peachtree is Laurie Ivy, who has served as president of PMC since 2020, overseeing day-to-day SBA operations. She will continue in that role while assisting Berlin with platform integration.

Advertisement

“Laurie brings deep operational expertise and continuity to the PMC platform,” Friedman said. “Barry adds decades of experience across government-regulated lending and credit oversight. Together, their complementary roles will support a thoughtful integration and disciplined growth strategy.”

With the acquisition complete, Peachtree will offer SBA 7(a) loans ranging from $50,000 to $5,000,000 to support business acquisitions, real estate purchases, equipment financing, working capital, and refinancing.

“Demand for SBA financing continues to accelerate as small business owners seek certainty, speed, and trusted execution,” Ivy said. “Becoming part of Peachtree gives us the capital resources, infrastructure, and long-term commitment needed to responsibly scale the platform while continuing to support entrepreneurs who rely on SBA loans to grow.”

PMC is one of only 12 Small Business Lending Companies licensed by the SBA to originate 7(a) loans and holds Preferred Lender Program status, enabling delegated authority and expedited closings.

“Peachtree has built a differentiated investment platform with the scale discipline and entrepreneurial mindset to grow through changing market cycles,” Berlin said. “We are fortunate to be joining a firm with such a strong culture, a long-term vision, and a proven ability to expand thoughtfully into new strategies. This platform creates meaningful opportunities for continued growth while staying true to the values that have driven Peachtree’s success.”