ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group announced the opening of the 264-room, dual-branded AC Hotel Dallas Uptown and Moxy Dallas Uptown. Developed in conjunction with Phoenix Development Partners and operated by Peachtree’s hospitality management division, the property includes 110 guestrooms at AC Hotel and 154 guestrooms at Moxy. The development offers guests shared amenities, flexible meeting and event spaces, and High Point, a signature indoor-outdoor rooftop bar overlooking the Dallas skyline.

Statements From Leadership

“Dallas continues to attract significant corporate investment, particularly in financial services, reinforcing its position as one of the country’s leading business destinations,” said Greg Friedman, chief executive officer and managing principal of Peachtree Group. “Uptown is at the center of that growth, creating an attractive environment for hospitality investment. By bringing AC Hotel and Moxy together, we can serve a broader range of travelers while introducing a distinctive hospitality experience that reflects the neighborhood’s continued evolution.”

“Dallas is a market where we see tremendous long-term opportunity, and we’re proud to contribute to the continued growth and vitality of Uptown,” said John Schellhase, vice president of investments at Peachtree Group. “The AC Hotel and Moxy Dallas Uptown reflect our commitment to thoughtful development that complements the surrounding neighborhood, supports local economic activity and creates destinations that benefit both visitors and the community. We look forward to building on this investment and being part of Dallas’ continued growth for years to come.”

Additional Details

The dual-branded property brings together two Marriott brands, each providing a distinct guest experience while sharing amenities and operating infrastructure. AC Hotel Dallas Uptown includes such offerings as AC Kitchen, a European-inspired breakfast experience, and the AC Library, a dedicated space for work or relaxation. Moxy Dallas Uptown delivers social spaces and Bar Moxy, serving cocktails, coffee and light bites.

Advertisement

The hotels share a 1,000-square-foot fitness center and flexible meeting and event spaces. High Point, the property’s signature rooftop destination, includes indoor and outdoor gathering areas with sweeping views of the Dallas skyline. A 16-by-9-foot LED wall provides a versatile setting for private events, social gatherings and game-day viewing.

“The combination of AC Hotel and Moxy allows us to appeal to a broader range of travelers while creating operational efficiencies and a more dynamic guest experience,” said Vickie Callahan, president of Peachtree Group’s hospitality management division. “Each brand brings a distinct identity to the property, while shared amenities and experiences, including High Point, create opportunities to engage both hotel guests and the surrounding community. This approach positions us to capture demand across multiple traveler segments in one of Dallas’ most vibrant markets.”