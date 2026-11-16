ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group (Peachtree) announced that it acquired the 112-room Home2 Suites by Hilton Destin in Destin, Florida. The acquisition expands Peachtree’s hospitality portfolio in one of the Southeast’s most established coastal tourism markets, supported by year-round leisure travel, military and corporate demand, and extended-stay visitation.

“Destin represents the type of market where we see compelling opportunities to invest in well-positioned hospitality assets with durable demand fundamentals,” said Greg Friedman, managing principal and CEO of Peachtree Group. “The combination of a strong Hilton brand, an established operating history, and a location in one of Florida’s most desirable coastal destinations aligns with our disciplined approach to investing in assets that can generate attractive cash flow and long-term value.”

“While leisure travel remains a significant driver of demand in Destin, the market’s broader mix of military, business and extended-stay travelers provides an important foundation for year-round performance,” said Michael Bernath, senior vice president, acquisitions & dispositions of Peachtree Group. “With recent renovations completed and an established operating platform, we believe the property is well positioned to benefit from continued demand in the market while providing opportunities to enhance operating performance.”

Property Details

Built in 2016, the four-story, all-suite hotel underwent approximately $1.7 million in renovations completed in April 2024. Peachtree’s hospitality management division will oversee the property’s day-to-day operations.

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Located along Emerald Coast Parkway, the hotel offers access to Destin’s beaches, recreational attractions, and commercial centers. Henderson Beach State Park and Indian Bayou Golf & Country Club are each less than one mile from the property. The hotel also provides proximity to HarborWalk Village, Eglin Air Force Base, and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.

The property’s historical performance demonstrates its competitive position within the local market, with average occupancy and revenue per available room penetration indices of 119.3 percent and 138.1 percent, respectively, over the past three years.