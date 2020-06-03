Paramount Hotel Group Adds Hampton Inn in Kennebunk, Maine

Kennebunk, Maine — Paramount Hotel Group, a full-service, third-party hotel management company, has added the Hampton Inn in Kennebunk, Maine, to its portfolio of managed properties. This hotel is the seventh added to the Paramount portfolio within the last 12 months.

The Hampton Inn Kennebunk is a three-year-old property, having opened mid-2017. Each of the hotel’s guestrooms has vintage seacoast style and decor, a work desk, free WiFi, a refrigerator, and a microwave. Other amenities include the Kennebunk Room for meetings of up to 30 people, a 24-hour business center, and an indoor heated pool with an exterior patio for seasonal months. The hotel is a short drive from Portland International Jetport, 10 minutes from historic Kennebunkport, and near Gooch’s Beach and Funtown Splashtown USA amusement park.

“We are pleased to add this great Hampton Inn hotel to our portfolio,” said Ethan Kramer, Paramount Hotel Group president. “As our industry continues to emerge from the COVID-19 challenges we have all faced, Paramount remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and associates and we will strictly adhere to, or exceed, all of the sanitation and safety guidelines coming from the brand and government health agencies.”

