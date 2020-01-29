Paramount Hospitality Management Adds The Grove Resort Orlando

Orlando, Fla. — Paramount Hospitality Management (PHM) and Manzie Hospitality Group announced the newest addition to its portfolio of Central Florida hotels and resorts: The Grove Resort Orlando. The 106-acre hotel destination is located minutes from the west entrance of Walt Disney World. Long-standing Paramount team member Rod O’Connor will lead the transition as the resort’s general manager.

“We are thrilled to be adding The Grove Resort Orlando to our growing portfolio,” said Marco Manzie, founder/president of Paramount Hospitality Management. “The Grove offers a unique resort experience and since opening in 2017, it’s become a desired destination for those traveling to Orlando for business or pleasure. We look forward to continuing to offer a one-of-a-kind experience to all of our guests.”

The Grove has 878 all-suite, residential-style accommodations that span up to three bedrooms and three bathrooms with full kitchens, living and dining areas, full-size washer/dryers, and screened patios. Services and amenities include its onsite Surfari Water Park, which has an interactive water structure and multiple slides, a lazy river stretching almost 700 feet, a dual rider surf simulator, and poolside eatery Longboard Bar & Grill.

Other property features include three additional swimming pools, Flip Flop’s Family Fun Center with indoor glow-in-the-dark mini golf, water sports at The Grove’s Lake Austin Pier, a full-service spa, children’s activity center, 6,000 square-feet of flexible meeting and event space, and four additional dining options including the large-scale grab-and-go Alfresco Market; The Springs Bar & Grill at The Springs pools; and The Grove’s main restaurant, Valencia. The Grove also provides a complimentary shuttle to the Walt Disney World Transportation & Ticket Center as well as a Walt Disney World kiosk for park information and ticket sales.

The Grove Resort Orlando is owned by a joint venture between certain affiliates of Westport Capital Partners and BTI Partners, with BTI Partners as the development partner.

