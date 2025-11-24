Paradise Point Resort & Spa Completes Conference Center Renovation

SAN DIEGO, California—Paradise Point Resort & Spa, a 44-acre property managed by Davidson Resorts and located on San Diego’s Mission Bay, announced the completion of a renovation of its conference center. The refresh updates more than 60,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space with coastal-inspired design, flexible layouts, and enhanced technology.

“Our goal was to create spaces that are as inspiring as the island itself, where creativity, collaboration, and connection come naturally,” said Jim Gross, general manager of Paradise Point Resort & Spa. “From flexible layouts and enhanced technology to thoughtful design touches, every detail was chosen to elevate the meeting experience and celebrate our one-of-a-kind waterfront location.”

The renovated spaces include natural light, contemporary finishes, and eco-conscious design elements that reflect the resort’s island setting. Large windows and open floor plans connect guests with Mission Bay’s natural beauty, while refreshed pre-function areas offer places to gather.

Flexible Meeting Spaces

Paradise Point’s reimagined venues include the Paradise Ballroom, Sunset Ballroom, Mission Bay Ballroom, and a collection of breakout rooms and outdoor event lawns, all designed to accommodate a range of meetings and social events. Many of the resort’s meeting spaces include outdoor terraces and walls of windows framing panoramic views of Mission Bay. The Paradise Ballroom, the resort’s largest and most versatile space, provides direct access to a waterfront outdoor terrace. The Mission Bay Ballroom includes vaulted wooden ceilings and an adjacent garden patio with views of a firelit lagoon. With over 7,000 square feet of flexible space, the Sunset Ballroom opens directly onto the Sunset Deck with views of Mission Bay. Waterfront lawns also provide backdrops for receptions and team-building events.

Technology and Sustainability

Meeting spaces now provide integrated lighting, enhanced audiovisual capabilities, and high-speed connectivity. Energy-efficient materials reflect the resort’s continued commitment to sustainability. Upgrades include LED lighting, laser projectors, rechargeable batteries, and eco-conscious materials.