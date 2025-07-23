Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Resort Begins Suite Renovations

SINGER ISLAND, Florida—The Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa has begun renovating its 192 suites, with completion expected in early 2026. The remodeling of the resort’s one- and two-bedroom suites will reflect a modern coastal aesthetic with a contemporary touch. This is the final phase of the resort’s multimillion-dollar renovation that began in 2022, which included transformations and improvements to the lobby, marketplace, oceanfront restaurant and bar, pool areas, fitness center, porte cochere, and meeting event spaces.

These renovations, designed by architecture firm LEO A DALY, will transform the suites into an open, bright coastal space. Utilizing DALY’s holistic interior design aesthetic, the living room will include a built-in television entertainment center decorated with coral, plants, and nautical rope. The new design replaces dark, polished wood and furnishings with light wood accents such as white oak and driftwood.

Along with the living area, the bedroom utilizes a softer color palette, with soft ivories and grays, and sandy beige tones. A wave-patterned carpet with accents of soft blue, gray, and navy will give the bedroom a color contrast. Neutral-colored curtains and bed linens complete the updated look. The suites’ fully equipped kitchens will include new white wood cabinetry, offering a clear contrast against the dark tile backsplashes and granite countertops. Every suite has a condo-style layout, with full kitchens, a washer and dryer, a furnished balcony, a living room, and a dining area.