Palette Hotels Adds Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown Lehigh Valley to Its Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown Lehigh Valley
Photo Credit: Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown Lehigh Valley

WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania—Officials of Palette Hotels announced that it has taken over management of the Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown Lehigh Valley in Breinigsville, Pennsylvania. Palette plans to add efficiency to yield higher profitability and increase total team alignment.

“We continue to seek best-in-class partners who understand the value of well-executed operations that focus equally on both guest and associate satisfaction and realize the positive impact this has on the bottom line,” said Richard Lou, chief executive officer, Palette. “The Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown Lehigh Valley marks our seventh Marriott-branded hotel, our third in Pa., and our 26th hotel nationwide.  We remain on track to double our portfolio within the next three to five years due to our focus on innovation in team engagement and owner satisfaction.”

The full-service hotel offers a range of amenities, including complimentary Wi-Fi, filtered water hydration stations, a 24/7 fitness center, on-site laundry, and an outdoor pool. The on-site restaurant offers locally-sourced cuisine, with both al fresco and private dining options. The hotel is the largest in the area with the most meeting space at 11,000 square feet for group events.

“When we met the staff, we were most impressed by their passion for the community and drive to be the best,” said Justin Rodgers, regional director of operations, Palette. “Through their numerous, locally hosted events and their volunteer work with the local ACS chapter, the associates have demonstrated many times over their commitment to the community.  We are looking to expound upon their previous successes and continue to grow with the Lehigh Valley community.”

5 Ways Your Data Is Working Against You, Not For You
