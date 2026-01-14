Pacifica Hotels Announces Partnership With Heat Healer

ALISO VIEJO, California—Pacifica Hotels announced a new collaboration with Heat Healer to bring guests an in-room wellness experience. Beginning this month, travelers staying at Hotel Emblem San Francisco, Marina del Rey Hotel, and The Wayfarer San Diego will have access to Heat Healer’s Energy Mat and Body Belt— wellness tools that combine infrared heat, red LED light, and pulsed electromagnetic fields (PEMF) for restorative sessions.

The new “Healing on Demand” amenity allows guests to customize their wellness experience, with suggested settings designed to promote deep relaxation, post-workout recovery, improved circulation, or an energizing boost to start the day. Sessions typically range from 20 to 40 minutes, offering targeted benefits for the whole body or specific areas such as the lower back and core.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen our guests’ priorities evolve,” said Scott Roby, president at Pacifica Hotels. “Yes, they want beautiful rooms and great service, but they’re also looking for moments of restoration that fit seamlessly into their travels. Whether they’re here for business, exploring a new city, or simply taking a weekend escape, they don’t want to put their well-being on pause. By partnering with Heat Healer, we’re bringing spa-quality wellness directly to the guest room—making it easy for travelers to recharge, recover, and leave feeling better than when they arrived.”

Heat Healer products, previously available only for home use, are now making their debut in the hotel space. Guests can reserve their Energy Mat or Body Belt through the front desk, sign a quick waiver, and have it delivered to their room for a private wellness session.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Pacifica Hotels to make wellness more accessible for travelers,” said Lauren Dovey, founder of Heat Healer. “Our mission is to help people feel better, recover faster, and recharge their energy—and now guests can do that while they’re away from home, in a hotel environment that supports their lifestyle.”