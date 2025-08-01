OYO Announces Partnership With IBS Software

ATLANTA, Georgia—OYO has partnered with IBS Software to accelerate digital transformation. This will include OYO and its portfolio brands, including Sunday, Belvilla, Dancenter, Traum, Check My Guest, Motel 6, and Studio 6.

The collaboration areas include exploring partnerships to offer packages encompassing hotel stays, airline reservations, ground transportation, and activities. Part of the partnership is also the integration of membership programs across OYO’s homes and hotels brands.

iStay CRS, a platform that manages content, pricing, and availability in real time across all channels, includes property configuration tools, and corporate and group sales management that will drive conversion across direct and assisted sales channels. The CRS will continue to integrate with OYO’s broader tech ecosystem.

“IBS Software being a global leader in travel and transportation technology, has been a partner in our journey,” said Shashank Jain, group head of technology and online revenue, OYO. “As we grow our footprint globally, the iStay platform provides the reliability, flexibility, and intelligence we need to deliver exceptional guest experiences while maximizing profitability for our hotel owners.”

Jitendra Sindhwani, chief revenue officer, IBS Software, said, “Our expanded partnership with OYO reflects the strong alignment between their ambition and our technology. With iStay, OYO is positioned to lead the next phase of hospitality innovation, delivering connected, and revenue-optimized guest experiences at scale, with a shared vision to leverage advanced digital capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the hospitality industry.”