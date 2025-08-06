DALLAS, Texas—OYO announced that it has added over 150 new hotels to its OYO United States portfolio in the first half of 2025. With a pipeline of signed properties, OYO expects to add 150 more hotels by the end of the year.

The new hotels have been added in Texas, Virginia, Georgia, Mississippi, California, Michigan, and Illinois. OYO is also focusing on adding high inventory properties and has added 10 properties with over 100 rooms. Among the most significant recent additions are a 400-room oceanfront premium resort (Palette Sunset Waves Resort) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a 130-room hotel (Capital O Kings Inn) in Memphis, Tennessee, a 130-room hotel Travellers Inn by OYO in Douglas, Georgia, and a 140-room hotel (Jackson Hotel and Convention Center) in Jackson, Tennesse, all of which was previously operating as independent hotels.

Going forward, OYO will continue to accelerate its portfolio growth through organic expansions, partnership-driven signings, and strategic conversions. Additionally, OYO is exploring new urban and suburban markets across the Sun Belt and Great Lakes regions.

Nikhil Heda, head of development, OYO US, said, “2025 is shaping up to be a busy year for all of us at OYO. We are helping our hotel owners unlock revenue growth and operational efficiency through our technology. Our expanded portfolio gives travelers more choice and value, while our direct channel momentum shows that OYO is becoming a trusted hospitality brand for both new and returning guests.”