Outset Collection by Hilton Becomes Company’s 25th Brand

MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton announced the launch of Outset Collection by Hilton, the company’s 25th brand and eighth in its Lifestyle portfolio. The new brand underscores Hilton’s growth trajectory and focus on offerings for customers in the fastest-growing segments, particularly the collection and lifestyle spaces. Outset Collection aligns with the growing demand for boutique hotels with an independent identity.

The collection’s first hotels will begin welcoming guests later this year, with bookings available on Hilton’s website starting this November. At launch, Outset Collection will have more than 60 hotels in development, with long-term growth potential of more than 500 hotels across the United States and Canada alone.

This collection of hotels, initially in the United States, will put Hilton’s hospitality in places guests might not expect, ranging from urban destinations, small towns, adventure outposts, and offbeat hubs.

“At Hilton, we continue to reimagine what’s next in hospitality, and today, we’re delivering it. Outset Collection is an expression of our commitment to growth, innovation, and meeting the evolving needs of travelers around the world,” said Chris Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton. “By expanding our Lifestyle portfolio, we are broadening the ways guests engage with Hilton and unlocking new possibilities for our owners, our teams, and the communities we serve.”

A Focus on Owner Flexibility with the Backing of Hilton

Driven by the growth of Hilton’s existing brands, particularly Curio Collection and Tapestry Collection, the company has delivered its share of conversions in the United States. In the second quarter of 2025, conversions across 10 Hilton brands accounted for more than one-third of openings.

Building on the success of conversion hotels, Outset Collection will feature a range of hotels with upscale finishes and story-driven designs. The format is flexible so that each location’s identity can run deep. Whether it is hidden gems, revived landmarks, or urban boutiques, each stay is layered with narrative and purpose.

Owners will balance product and service with a wider, more flexible range of experiences and amenities, along with the quality and hospitality that travelers have come to expect from Hilton. For example, food and beverage offerings will vary across the brand, based on market demand, guest sentiment, or hotel experience, ranging from cafes with light bites to full lunch and dinner concepts.

“Independent hotels thrive when they can preserve their unique character while tapping into the power of a global hospitality leader,” said Chris Silcock, president, global brands and commercial services, Hilton. “With Outset Collection, we are offering owners the flexibility they want without compromising on quality. By combining one-of-a-kind properties with Hilton’s powerful commercial engine and commitment to exceptional product, service, and technology, we’re elevating our value proposition across the board.”

Hilton’s Development Strategy and Leadership in the Lifestyle Space

Hilton has a history of strategically developing and launching new brands for every guest and every travel occasion. Hilton evaluates the market and identified a white space in the upscale and upper midscale collection segment. More than 50 percent of the global hotel supply is unbranded or independent, and Hilton recognized an opportunity to address an unmet need.

Outset Collection will join Hilton’s robust Lifestyle portfolio, which also includes NoMad, Canopy, Curio Collection, Graduate, Tapestry Collection, Tempo, and Motto. The continued focus on this category is underscored by growth. Earlier this year, Hilton’s Luxury and Lifestyle portfolios reached 1,000 hotels globally.

All hotels in the Outset Collection will participate in Hilton Honors.