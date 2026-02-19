HONOLULU—The OUTRIGGER Waikiki Paradise Hotel announced that it has joined Global Hotel Alliance’s (GHA) GHA DISCOVERY loyalty program, completing the integration of OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels’ full global portfolio into the alliance of independent hotel brands.

The addition of OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Paradise expands OUTRIGGER’s participation in GHA DISCOVERY, enabling the brand to capture greater cross-brand demand and loyalty-driven revenue. GHA DISCOVERY continues to be a proven performance driver for participating brands. In 2025, the program delivered record loyalty-driven revenue, fueled by growth in repeat stays, direct web and app bookings, and cross-brand travel, with members enrolling through one brand and staying with another.

Property Details

The 443-room OUTRIGGER Waikiki Paradise Hotel is OUTRIGGER’s second craft hotel, following the OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel. Located on the grounds of Princess Ka‘iulani’s former ʻĀinahau estate, the property blends flexible accommodations with a calendar of programming. Its central location and adaptable spaces have also driven demand from youth, high school, and collegiate sports teams, as well as industry gatherings and conferences.

Programming at the hotel is led by the Paradise Originals, a collective of Hawai‘i-based artists, entrepreneurs, and cultural practitioners. On-property offerings include regular Art + Flea markets, wellness activations, and dining concepts such as Appetito Craft Pizza & Wine Bar and the Tanaka of Tokyo teppanyaki.

Advertisement

“Joining GHA DISCOVERY strengthens our ability to compete globally while maintaining what makes this hotel distinct,” said Kiana Beimes, general manager of OUTRIGGER Waikiki Paradise Hotel. “The platform allows us to tap into a high-value loyalty audience that actively seeks out new destinations and experiences, while reinforcing direct booking behaviors that benefit both the property and the brand.”

GHA DISCOVERY connects more than 45 independent hotel brands under a single loyalty ecosystem, delivering scale, data insights, and incremental revenue opportunities while allowing each brand to retain its individual positioning and identity.