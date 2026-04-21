HONOLULU, Hawaii—NMG Network announced the launch of Journey TV and OUTRIGGER Journey, a new custom multi-media experience created exclusively for guests of OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels. The combined Journey media program arrives to entertain guests as both a curated television channel with original video content and a modern cultural magazine.

Journey extends across two mediums. On screen, Journey TV, OUTRIGGER’s four custom in-room entertainment channels, with one on Hawai’i music, Hawaiian culture, surfing, and Japanese language content, are all produced and managed by NMG Network. The print edition, designed and distributed throughout OUTRIGGER properties, gives guests an immersive addition to their stay. Together, they create a cohesive narrative for guests.

Statements From Leadership

“We are thrilled to bring to life the vision we have been developing with our partners at OUTRIGGER,” said Joe Bock, General Manager – Hawaiʻi NMG Network. ‘With Journey TV and OUTRIGGER Journey, we have the privilege of sharing in-depth stories of Hawaiʻi, its people and culture with visitors from around the world while they experience one of the most iconic hospitality brands in the Pacific. This is storytelling that meets people exactly where they are and invites them to fall a little more in love with these islands.”

“OUTRIGGER has always been committed to offering our guests not just a place to stay, but a genuine connection to the destinations they visit,” said Sean Dee, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group. “OUTRIGGER Journey is a natural extension of that promise, a beautifully crafted window into the culture, history, and heart of each of our properties. We’re thrilled to bring this vision to life with the talented team at NMG Network.”