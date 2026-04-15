OUTRIGGER Debuts Premier Suites & Villas Collection

HONOLULU, Hawaii—OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels announced the debut of its Premier Suite Collection, a global portfolio of beachfront villas and suites across Hawai‘i, Fiji, Thailand, Mauritius, and the Maldives.
Shaped by a multi-year transformation across OUTRIGGER’s beachfront resorts, the collection introduces large layouts, refreshed interiors, and access to the Voyager 47 Club Lounge at select properties—an amenity offering locally curated breakfasts and evening bites alongside panoramic ocean views.
“Today’s traveler is looking for more than a place to stay – they’re seeking a stronger connection to their surroundings and experiences that feel deeply personal,” said Sean Dee, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels. “The Premier Suites & Villas Collection brings barefoot luxury to life in a more expansive way, where design, space, and culture are shaped by the destination.”
Locations
OUTRIGGER’s Premier Suites & Villas Collection offers rooms in several beachfront settings:
- O‘ahu: Coral Reef Penthouse—OUTRIGGER Reef Waikīkī Beach Resort and Grand Navigator Suite—OUTRIGGER Reef Waikīkī Beach Resort
- Coral Reef Penthouse provides views of Diamond Head and includes a whirlpool bath and Waikīkī’s largest private lanai. Guests enjoy exclusive Voyager 47 Club access and a front-row seat to sunset ceremonies.
- Grand Navigator Suite occupies the entire top floor of the Pacific Tower and is comprised of five suites. With room for up to 18 guests, this 10,000-square-foot residence is built for family and friend celebrations.
- Hawai‘i Island: Royal Huakaʻi Suite – OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa
- This suite includes three private lanais and provides ocean views.
- Maui: Premier Suites—OUTRIGGER Honua Kai Resort & Spa
- Steps from Ka‘anapali’s shoreline, these multi-bedroom suites and villas provide full kitchens, indoor-outdoor living spaces, and lanais.
- Fiji: Plantation Family Bure & New Pool Bures—OUTRIGGER Fiji Beach Resort
- The Plantation Family Bure connects two thatched-roof homes with a shared lounge, while the new Pool Bures offer private pools.
- Maldives: Overwater Pool Villas—OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort
- These one-bedroom villas provide floor-to-ceiling windows with ocean views, a private infinity pool, an open-air deck, and a spa-inspired bath.
- Thailand: Hill Top Pool Villas—OUTRIGGER Phi Phi Island Resort
- These villas, debuting in May 2026, include panoramic views, natural wood textures, and private infinity pools.
- These villas, debuting in May 2026, include panoramic views, natural wood textures, and private infinity pools.