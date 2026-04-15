OUTRIGGER Debuts Premier Suites & Villas Collection

HONOLULU, Hawaii—OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels announced the debut of its Premier Suite Collection, a global portfolio of beachfront villas and suites across Hawai‘i, Fiji, Thailand, Mauritius, and the Maldives.

Shaped by a multi-year transformation across OUTRIGGER’s beachfront resorts, the collection introduces large layouts, refreshed interiors, and access to the Voyager 47 Club Lounge at select properties—an amenity offering locally curated breakfasts and evening bites alongside panoramic ocean views.

“Today’s traveler is looking for more than a place to stay – they’re seeking a stronger connection to their surroundings and experiences that feel deeply personal,” said Sean Dee, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels. “The Premier Suites & Villas Collection brings barefoot luxury to life in a more expansive way, where design, space, and culture are shaped by the destination.”

Locations

OUTRIGGER’s Premier Suites & Villas Collection offers rooms in several beachfront settings:

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