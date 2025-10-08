Outbound Hotels Announces Growth With Expanded CoralTree Hospitality Partnership and New Openings

CHICAGO, Illinois—Outbound Hotels announces the upcoming openings of Outbound Yosemite and Outbound Sedona, two landmark additions in the brand’s portfolio of outdoor-inspired destinations. The news comes alongside an expanded strategic partnership with CoralTree Hospitality, which now manages Outbound’s existing properties, including The Virginian Lodge in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, underscoring the brand’s rapid national growth and position as a leader in nature-first hospitality. These milestones mark a new era for the brand, reinforcing its commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed, accessibly priced stays in locations where outdoor adventure, design, and culture intersect.

“With the openings of Outbound Yosemite and Outbound Sedona, we’re delivering on our vision to create stays that are rooted in place, approachable by design, and connected to the outdoors,” said Matthew Mering, executive vice president, Hospitality at Waterton (Outbound’s ownership group) and co-founder of Outbound Hotels. “These properties represent the next evolution of the brand—both in terms of geography and guest experience. And with CoralTree as our exclusive operating partner, we’re set up to grow with the right balance of creativity, consistency, and local perspective.”

CoralTree Partnership: Scaling with Purpose

To propel its next phase of growth, Outbound Hotels has named CoralTree Hospitality as its exclusive operating partner, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to intentional expansion through expert collaboration.

With a dedicated team focused solely on Outbound Hotels, CoralTree brings decades of experience scaling independent companies like Destination Hotels and Two Roads Hospitality. As part of CoralTree’s diverse portfolio of 50+ properties, Outbound gains access to proven systems, SOPs, and regional Global Sales offices—robust regional infrastructure often reserved for larger chains—ensuring operational consistency and long-term brand integrity.

“We’ve long admired Outbound’s ability to carve out a unique niche in the outdoor hospitality space,” said Tom Luersen, president of CoralTree Hospitality. “The brand has struck a chord with today’s travelers—people who want beautiful places to stay, but also meaningful experiences rooted in authenticity, connection, and a sense of place. At CoralTree, we share that philosophy of creating destinations that reflect the spirit of their surroundings and foster genuine human connection. We’re thrilled to partner with Outbound in expanding this like-minded ethos to more communities across the country where nature, culture, and hospitality come together in inspiring ways.”

With shared values and a mutual focus on independently branded resorts in iconic locations, the partnership blends Outbound’s brand vision with CoralTree’s operational experience to unlock new opportunities for growth. This collaboration amplifies the resources, reach, and capabilities available to Outbound Hotels while protecting the creative, community-first ethos that defines the brand.

Outbound Yosemite: A New Basecamp for California Adventure

Opening for stays beginning Q1 2026, Outbound Yosemite is a 17-acre alpine retreat just 15 miles from the South Gate of Yosemite National Park. As the brand’s first ground-up build, the property blends rustic character with thoughtful amenities, offering a modern basecamp for outdoor exploration in California’s Sierra Nevada.

The resort includes 104 cabins and 14 lodge-style rooms, an expansive pool, hot tub, and over 5,000 square feet of flexible indoor-outdoor meeting space. Cabins are arranged along the natural slope to maximize views, with layouts designed for couples, families, and groups. Select units feature outdoor showers, and a flagship suite includes an efficiency kitchen, indoor lounge, and oversized deck ideal for small gatherings.

Dining will be anchored by Juniper, a new concept from Folkart Management, offering a pizza-forward menu that’s elevated yet approachable with fare inspired by the region. Weekly events, wellness activations, and F&B-driven gatherings will complement the natural setting, with Juniper and the pool deck serving as central hubs for connection.

Outbound Sedona: A Bold New Retreat Nestled in the Red Rocks

Launching for stays in Q2 2026, Outbound Sedona brings a fresh take on desert lodging just minutes from Uptown Sedona. Designed with The Gettys Group, the 138-room resort channels its red rock surroundings through modern Pueblo-inspired architecture, layered interiors, and sunbaked textures that reflect the high desert landscape.

Room types include kings, bunk rooms, and the spacious Serenity Suite—an expansive hospitality suite true to its name. Select accommodations feature patios, fireplaces, or kitchenettes. The newly enhanced spa offers an outdoor adults-only pool, dry sauna, cold plunge, and private treatment rooms.

The Outbound team has reimagined the property’s heart with a new pool complex, Moonwater. Anchored by two grand, tiered pools of roughly 2,000 square feet each, the upper and lower decks feature dual hot tubs and inviting fire pits, all oriented for uninterrupted views of Sedona’s iconic Bell Rock.

Additional highlights include a light-filled lobby lounge serving local coffee, accented by mural-style graphics, and a refreshed retail experience. The forthcoming restaurant and terrace, Lucida—also reimagined by the Folkart team—will offer seamless indoor-outdoor dining that opens onto the courtyard.

Bookings for both Outbound Yosemite and Outbound Sedona will open on Nov. 3. The travel window for Yosemite will begin within Q1, followed by Sedona in Q2 2026.