GETTYSBURG, Pennsylvania—OTH Hotels Resorts announced the addition of two management contracts to its portfolio. Courtyard Gettysburg and Wyndham Gettysburg add 400 guestrooms to the company’s portfolio of branded and independent hotels in the Mid-Atlantic region. The hotels are located minutes from the Gettysburg National Military Park, museums, and the town’s downtown district.

“Gettysburg is one of the country’s most meaningful and enduring travel destinations, attracting visitors from across the United States and around the world,” said Scott McMahon, chief development officer of OTH Hotels Resorts. “We’re honored to be entrusted with the management of these two outstanding hotels and look forward to enhancing their performance while delivering exceptional guest experiences that reflect the importance and character of the historic destination.”

Located in the Gateway Gettysburg complex, the 152-room Courtyard by Marriott Gettysburg is two and a half miles from downtown Gettysburg. The property offers 2,000 square feet of meeting space, a fitness center, an indoor pool, and the brand’s Bistro restaurant concept serving breakfast, dinner, and evening cocktails. The hotel also participates in the Gettysburg Historic Hounds program.

Nearby, the Wyndham Gettysburg Hotel & Conference Center includes 62,500 square feet of flexible meeting and events spaces, including digital theaters, breakout rooms, and a nearly 9,000 square foot Presidential Ballroom with private foyer and outdoor terrace. Coupled with a dedicated on-site catering and event planning operation, the property is fit for large-scale conferences, meetings, and weddings for up to 600 guests. The property offers 248 guestrooms and suites, the Oak Room restaurant and Tavern, and an indoor pool.

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The addition of the Gettysburg properties brings OTH Hotels Resorts’ portfolio to 18 hotels across the eastern United States.