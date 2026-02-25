WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia—OTH Hotels Resorts (OTH) announced the addition of two new management contracts expanding its presence in Pennsylvania and marking its first Ohio hotel. DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh Greentree and DoubleTree by Hilton Youngstown Downtown have joined OTH’s growing portfolio across the Eastern United States.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh Greentree, located five miles from downtown Pittsburgh, includes 460 guestrooms and more than 40,586 square feet of flexible meeting and event space. Offerings include three distinct food and beverage venues, with an onsite marketplace with grab-and-go options, a full-service restaurant, and Champions Sports Bar, as well as an indoor pool and fitness center. OTH will oversee all aspects of hotel operations.

The 125-room DoubleTree by Hilton Youngstown Downtown is housed within the Stambaugh Building in Youngstown, Ohio. The property is a five-minute walk from Youngstown State University, the Covelli Centre, and the Youngstown Amphitheatre. Hotel amenities include a fully equipped fitness center and onsite dining at Caza di Cazonetta. The property also offers more than 15,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including the 10,000-square-foot Palladium Ballroom. The ballroom includes 13-foot ceilings and city views framed by Palladian-style windows.

“These two additions reflect the diversity of assets and markets where OTH performs best,” said Scott McMahon, chief development officer of OTH Hotels Resorts. “With extensive experience managing DoubleTree properties across multiple markets, we bring both local market intelligence, guest profile knowledge, and operational expertise to help each hotel reach its full potential.”