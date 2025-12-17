WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia—OTH Hotels Resorts (OTH) announced the addition of Crowne Plaza Hotel & Suites Pittsburgh South to its management portfolio.

Under the new partnership, OTH will assume full operational responsibilities for the 179-room Crowne Plaza hotel, located in Pittsburgh’s South Hills neighborhood. Crowne Plaza offers a mix of contemporary guestrooms and suites, as well as a collection of modern amenities. Situated adjacent to South Hills Village Mall, the hotel is also within eight miles of PPG Paints Arena, PNC Park, and Acrisure Stadium.

With 13,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, the property is equipped to host a variety of events, including conferences, banquets, and weddings. Additional property amenities include the on-site Gather Restaurant & Bar, a heated pool, a fully equipped fitness center, and pet-friendly accommodations.

“We are excited to expand our Pennsylvania presence with the addition of Crowne Plaza Pittsburgh South,” said Mack Sims, president of OTH Hotels Resorts. “With its strong location and full-service amenities, we recognize meaningful opportunity to enhance the guest experience and deepen the hotel’s connection to the South Hills community.”

Advertisement

OTH plans to integrate its operational protocols, guest-service standards, and revenue-management practices to enhance the hotel’s performance and guest experience. Under the new management, Crowne Plaza Hotel & Suites Pittsburgh South will continue to offer its signature amenities, including on-site dining, complimentary WiFi, and event services, while enhancing service delivery across all touchpoints. Interior property enhancements are planned for the end of 2026.

“This property aligns perfectly with our strategy of operating full-service hotels in high-demand suburban markets,” said Scott McMahon, chief development officer of OTH Hotels Resorts. “We see strong opportunity to build on its established reputation.”