WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia—OTH Hotels Resorts (OTH) announced that it has been awarded the third-party management contract for the Courtyard by Marriott Manassas Battlefield Park.

Beginning in January 2026, OTH will assume full operational responsibility for the property, overseeing day-to-day hotel management, revenue strategy, guest experience, and brand alignment. Located in Manassas, 30 minutes southwest of Washington, D.C., the 149-room Courtyard by Marriott is positioned near Manassas National Battlefield Park, Jiffy Lube Live amphitheater, major corporate offices, and key transportation corridors.

The hotel includes 1,248 square feet of flexible meeting space, a fitness center, an indoor pool, and The Bistro restaurant and bar offering breakfast and dinner.

“Courtyard by Marriott Manassas Battlefield Park is a strong addition to our expanding portfolio and reflects our continued success with top-performing branded assets,” said Scott McMahon, principal and chief development officer of OTH Hotels Resorts. “Our focus will be on protecting brand integrity while unlocking value through revenue optimization, cost discipline, and an elevated guest experience.”

The Manassas Battlefield Park property marks OTH’s fifth East Coast management contract awarded in 2025, reflecting the company’s growth across the region.