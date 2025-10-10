Industry NewsOTH Hotels Resorts Adds Baltimore DoubleTree by Hilton to Its Portfolio
OTH Hotels Resorts Adds Baltimore DoubleTree by Hilton to Its Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Baltimore North - Pikesville
Photo Credit: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Baltimore North - Pikesville

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia—OTH Hotels Resorts (OTH) announced the addition of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Baltimore North – Pikesville to its third-party management portfolio.

Located near the Northwest Baltimore business district and 14 miles from downtown Baltimore’s culture and entertainment center, the 170-room DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Baltimore North – Pikesville serves both business and leisure travelers. The property includes more than 19,000 square feet of flexible meetings and events space, full banquet and catering service, and the Fountainside Restaurant & Lounge.

“We are proud to add the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Baltimore North – Pikesville to the OTH portfolio,” said Mack Sims, vice president of planning and culture at OTH Hotels Resorts. “This property is an ideal fit for our expanding management platform, and we look forward to leveraging our expertise to elevate its operations, enhance the guest experience, and drive strong results for ownership.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Baltimore North – Pikesville is the fifth DoubleTree by Hilton property to join OTH’s portfolio of owned and managed hotels. The company also manages brand-affiliated properties in Florida, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

“DoubleTree by Hilton in Pikesville represents an exciting step forward in our continued growth,” said Scott McMahon, chief development officer of OTH Hotels Resorts. “With the largest hotel ballroom in Baltimore County, this property stands ready to become a premier destination for events.”

