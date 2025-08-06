Otelier Updates IntelliSight With New Architecture

BETHESDA, Maryland—Otelier announced the debut of an updated version of IntelliSight, its flagship business intelligence platform, which has been rebuilt on a modern, scalable architecture designed to centralize and connect data faster and more flexibly. IntelliSight is now the only BI solution that fully unifies and analyzes a hotel’s top and bottom line.

The upgraded platform, now powered by Snowflake, a cloud data warehouse, enables Otelier to deliver cleaner cross-data analytics and supports faster development of innovative tools like AI. Recent integrations with Opera Cloud (via OHIP), Sage Intacct, and HotelKey expand the platform’s ability to ingest and normalize datasets from across the hotel tech stack.

IntelliSight helps hotel leaders across departments make decisions that directly impact profitability:

Commercial teams can sharpen segmentation strategies and track pickup across more granular booking sources.

can sharpen segmentation strategies and track pickup across more granular booking sources. Finance teams gain a holistic view of revenue and expenses, improving forecasts and reducing budget variances.

gain a holistic view of revenue and expenses, improving forecasts and reducing budget variances. Operations teams can track performance, labor efficiency, and cost controls.

can track performance, labor efficiency, and cost controls. The C-suite gets clean, consolidated portfolio-wide visibility.

“We’ve invested heavily in bringing together the best parts of business intelligence into one modern, unified platform,” said Ryan Smith, senior director of product strategy at Otelier. “IntelliSight is now built for scale, speed, and innovation. We can help hoteliers marry their financial and operational data and deliver smarter analytics faster. It’s powerful, practical, and built for the way hotels operate today.”

Key IntelliSight enhancements include: