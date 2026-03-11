BETHESDA, Maryland—Otelier announced the appointment of Ani Gujrathi as chief technology and product officer. In this executive role, Gujrathi will lead Otelier’s unified technology and product organization, overseeing engineering, product management, data, UX, and cloud operations.

Gujrathi brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling B2B SaaS businesses, leading global product and engineering teams, and driving platform modernization. Most recently, he served as chief product and technology officer at Conexiom. He has also held engineering leadership roles at Zenoss, Kibo Commerce, Volusion, and Dell, bringing experience in integrating acquired platforms, simplifying complex architectures, and scaling teams with operational discipline.

“Ani is a proven leader who brings the clarity, accountability, and technical vision we need as we continue to modernize our platform and bring even more focus to our market-leading product portfolio,” said Rob Lawrence, chief executive officer of Otelier. “Over the past few years, we’ve made significant progress in refreshing our product suite and strengthening our technical foundation. Ani’s track record will help us move faster, operate with greater alignment, and build the next generation of solutions our customers can trust.”

“Otelier sits at the intersection of two urgent priorities for hoteliers: Driving profitability in a challenging market and simplifying the daily work that keeps properties running,” said Ani Gujrathi, chief technology and product officer at Otelier. “I’m excited to join the team and help accelerate the company’s mission by continuing to modernize the platform, expanding integrations, and strengthening the data foundation that makes automation and AI truly useful at scale.”