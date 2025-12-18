Oracle Expands Consumer Payment Solution

AUSTIN, Texas—Oracle announced updates to its Oracle Payments solution, including the launch of an in-terminal charitable giving feature at checkout, expanded device offerings, and new location and regional coverage. These updates deliver secure, compliant experiences that enable guests to pay with their preferred method and brands to operate with a no-fee-surprises payment platform.

“Big Boy is committed to making a positive difference in our communities,” said Matthew Gilmour, director of information technology, Big Boy Restaurant Group, LLC. “With the new capabilities in Oracle Payment terminals, we’re making it easier than ever for our guests to contribute to charitable causes right at checkout. This is a win-win for us and our customers to give back, while Oracle’s secure and innovative payment solutions continue to simplify and enhance our daily operations.”

Update Details

New Oracle Payments capabilities include:

Availability in Canada: Oracle Payments is now live and certified to support local compliance, preferred payment methods, and local tax regulations in Canada. The solution will be available for hospitality customers in the coming months.

Oracle Payments is now live and certified to support local compliance, preferred payment methods, and local tax regulations in Canada. The solution will be available for hospitality customers in the coming months. New payment devices: VeriFone M450 multilane payment device includes an 8″ color touchscreen (supporting EMV, NFC, and mobile payments), and the AMS1 mobile terminal for on-the-go checkout with Android 10, 4G/Wi-Fi connectivity, and PCI PTS6 compliance.

VeriFone M450 multilane payment device includes an 8″ color touchscreen (supporting EMV, NFC, and mobile payments), and the AMS1 mobile terminal for on-the-go checkout with Android 10, 4G/Wi-Fi connectivity, and PCI PTS6 compliance. Simplified remote payments: Enable hotels to send secure, mobile-optimized payment links—no additional integration required—to help make remote, pre-arrival, and last-minute payments easier for guests.

Enable hotels to send secure, mobile-optimized payment links—no additional integration required—to help make remote, pre-arrival, and last-minute payments easier for guests. Integration with OPERA Cloud: Accelerates the check-in process by enabling guests to check in and pay through electronic registration and review and sign terms and conditions online.

Accelerates the check-in process by enabling guests to check in and pay through electronic registration and review and sign terms and conditions online. More venues: Now spas, gift shops, parking services, and additional on-site outlets can accept Oracle Payments outside of core hotel systems through unified terminals.

“Enabling charitable donations at checkout and expanding our payment capabilities globally empowers brands to foster meaningful guest connections and support causes they care about,” said Chris Adams, senior vice president, Industry Embedded Finance. “With flexible solutions like pay-by-link and unified payment experiences across restaurants, spas, parking, and more, we’re helping our customers personalize service, drive operational efficiency, and make a positive impact with every interaction.”