Operto Announces Launch of Operto ONE

VANCOUVER, Canada—Operto announced the launch of Operto ONE, a coordinated AI team built specifically for independent hotels.

With Operto ONE, hotels can deploy three dedicated AI teams spanning distribution, front of house, and back of house, formed by seven specialized agents developed to handle the tasks and commercial realities of running a hotel. Designed to work alongside existing staff, these agents act as an extension of the hotel team, analyzing, reasoning, recommending, and taking supervised action across departments. The result empowers independents with capabilities traditionally reserved for larger groups.

Operto ONE is the first system to coordinate specialized agents across core operational domains within a single governed intelligence layer. Each agent draws from a shared AI Hub, operates under common supervision logic, and shares live context across teams.

Distribution AI Team

The Distribution AI Team introduces new capabilities inside a hotel’s operational system, addressing how visibility and demand are shifting in generative AI environments.

GEO Consultant evaluates how a hotel appears across generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Gemini, identifying whether visibility is driven by the hotel’s own website or intermediaries and surfacing structural gaps that affect direct discoverability.

evaluates how a hotel appears across generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Gemini, identifying whether visibility is driven by the hotel’s own website or intermediaries and surfacing structural gaps that affect direct discoverability. Marketing Agent actively monitors high-intent demand, detects revenue leakage to intermediaries, and recommends or initiates targeted campaigns to reclaim direct bookings within defined guardrails.

actively monitors high-intent demand, detects revenue leakage to intermediaries, and recommends or initiates targeted campaigns to reclaim direct bookings within defined guardrails. Direct Booking Assistant engages website visitors in real time, answers hesitation-driven questions, and reduces booking abandonment.

Front of House AI Team

The Front of House AI Team delivers coordinated guest engagement across all communication channels.

The Front of House AI Team delivers coordinated guest engagement across channels, grounded in property-specific policies and live stay data.

delivers coordinated guest engagement across channels, grounded in property-specific policies and live stay data. Guest Services Agent manages routine enquiries.

manages routine enquiries. Concierge provides contextual local recommendations aligned to guest profiles and itineraries.

provides contextual local recommendations aligned to guest profiles and itineraries. Doorman surfaces summarized guest history and live context to staff.

surfaces summarized guest history and live context to staff. Supervisor Agent reviews every outbound response, enforcing defined confidence thresholds and escalating when required.

Guest communication is directly linked to execution. When a request requires action, Operto ONE automatically generates structured operational tasks, assigns them to the appropriate team, and tracks completion.

Back of House AI Team

Inside a unified Operations Hub, the Back of House AI Team supports day-to-day property management.

Operations Manager creates, schedules and tracks recurring, reservation-triggered and guest-driven tasks across housekeeping and maintenance.

creates, schedules and tracks recurring, reservation-triggered and guest-driven tasks across housekeeping and maintenance. Operations Assistant analyzes workflow patterns, surfaces emerging issues, and recommends next steps to managers.

Predictable tasks run within defined rules. Situational decisions remain under human oversight, with full transparency into assignments, completions, and escalations.

A new operating model for Independent Hotels

The result is an AI workforce that can monitor, recommend, and execute across the hotel.

At the center of Operto ONE is the AI Hub, a structured intelligence foundation that organizes hotel policies, operational documentation, and live reservation data into governed knowledge. The Hub continuously measures knowledge completeness, strengthening system performance as property-specific information grows.

Every output, whether a marketing recommendation, guest response, or operational task, is evaluated by a built-in Supervisor Agent. Defined confidence thresholds determine whether the system drafts, suggests, or executes.

Tim Major, chief executive officer of Operto, said, “Great hotel teams are incredibly capable, but there are limits to what humans can continuously monitor and optimize. No one has the time to constantly analyze how their property appears across generative search, track revenue leakage in real time, respond instantly to every guest question, and coordinate tasks across departments all at once.

“Operto ONE adds capabilities that simply weren’t practical before. It gives independent hotels continuous analysis across distribution, marketing, guest communication, and operations, and turns that intelligence into structured action. Operto ONE is about equipping them with a layer of intelligence that works in the background, so they can make better decisions and stay focused on delivering great hospitality.”