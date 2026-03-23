Operto Announces Launch of GEO Consultant

VANCOUVER, Canada—Operto announced the launch of its GEO Consultant, an AI visibility tool designed to help hotels understand how their properties appear in generative AI platforms.

Operto’s GEO Consultant gives hotels a direct, independent way to assess how they are represented in AI-generated travel recommendations and where opportunities to improve discoverability exist.

GEO Consultant Details

Unlike general GEO tools, GEO Consultant is built specifically for hotel properties. It evaluates how hotels appear in AI-driven travel search using real prompts and highlights whether visibility is driven by the hotel’s own website or third-party intermediaries such as OTAs. Hotels can run a visibility scan by entering their website and defining the prompts they want their property to be discovered for. Within minutes, the system generates insights, including a visibility indicator, a GEO score, and practical recommendations to improve performance.

The tool provides clear, actionable recommendations, enabling hotels to strengthen how they are represented in AI-driven travel discovery and integrate the channel into their broader marketing strategy.

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The GEO Consultant forms part of the Distribution AI team within Operto ONE, Operto’s coordinated AI workforce built for independent hotels. The Distribution AI team focuses on helping hotels understand how they appear online, protect their brand, and drive more direct bookings.

Statement From Leadership

Tim Major, CEO of Operto, said: “Hotels are already showing up in AI-generated travel recommendations, but most have no idea what’s being said about them or what’s driving those results. That’s a problem because this is quickly becoming a new layer of distribution. Operto’s GEO Consultant gives hotels a way to see that for themselves, understand what’s driving their visibility, and take action with clear recommendations to improve how they’re represented.”