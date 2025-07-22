SAN FRANCISCO, California, and STAMFORD, Connecticut—OpenTable and KAYAK unveiled their first-ever list of the Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America, based on diner insights. The list spotlights hotel dining experiences that influence how, and why, Americans travel. The data highlighted how travelers are choosing where to go and stay based on what they want to eat. Nearly half of Americans (47 percent) say they have specifically booked a trip to visit a restaurant, and KAYAK data shows a 51 percent year-over-year increase in the use of KAYAK’s “restaurant” hotel filter, highlighting how travel and dining are becoming increasingly connected.

“Hotel restaurants have become formidable players over the years as hoteliers have recognized the power of serving their guests memorable and locally-inspired dining experiences,” said Scott Hudson, vice president of global sales and services at OpenTable. “The hotel restaurants we have on OpenTable are not just attractive to the 60 percent of diners that use us while on the road – but many are equally as popular among locals too.”

“Travelers aren’t just asking ‘Where should I go?’—they’re asking ‘What’s on the menu when I get there?’” said Kate Williams, chief communications officer at KAYAK. “Great dining experiences are an essential part of today’s travel itineraries, and hotels are rising to the occasion.”

Alongside the list, new research shows:

Advertisement

Meals > Monuments: 45 percent of Americans admit to posting more about meals than sights on their trip.

45 percent of Americans admit to posting more about meals than sights on their trip. Booked the Room, Hooked by the Menu: 73 percent would return to the same hotel because of a positive on-site dining experience.

73 percent would return to the same hotel because of a positive on-site dining experience. Eat Where You Sleep: 38 percent have booked a stay in a hotel because of its restaurant.

“Recently, hotel owners have seen the value in not only having restaurants as an amenity for their guests, but also in being a culinary destination for locals and even travelers staying elsewhere,” said chef Stephanie Izard (Cabra Chicago, Boka Restaurant Group). “Travelers have so many options of places to stay, culinary offerings are a big part of making that choice.”

The 2025 Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America

Arizona

Different Pointe of View – Phoenix, AZ

J&G Steakhouse Scottsdale at The Phoenician – Scottsdale, AZ

California

Addison by William Bradley – San Diego, CA

Calabra at Santa Monica Proper – Santa Monica, CA

CUT by Wolfgang Puck at Beverly Wilshire – Beverly Hills, CA

mar’sel at Terranea Resort – Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Mikado at Desert Springs JW Marriott – Palm Desert, CA

Rise Rooftop Lounge – Anaheim, CA

Sierra Mar – Post Ranch Inn – Big Sur, CA

Sky Room – Long Beach, CA

Splashes at Surf & Sand Resort – Laguna Beach, CA

The Pony Room – Rancho Santa Fe, CA

The Restaurant at Ponte – Temecula, CA

The Rooftop at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills – Beverly Hills, CA

The Tower Bar – West Hollywood, CA

Colorado

EDGE Restaurant & Bar – Denver, CO

Tavernetta Vail – Vail, CO

Wildflower – Denver – Denver, CO

Washington D.C.

Bourbon Steak – Four Seasons Washington DC – Washington, D.C.

The Bazaar by José Andrés – DC – Washington, D.C.

Florida

A Land Remembered at Rosen Shingle Creek – Orlando, FL

Akira Back- The Ray Hotel – Delray Beach, FL

BACÁN – Orlando, FL

Bull & Bear Steakhouse – Orlando, FL

Cafe Marquesa – Key West, FL

Capa at Four Seasons Orlando – Golden Oak, FL

Epilogue – Golden Oak, FL

Gianni’s at the Former Versace Mansion – Miami Beach, FL

Henry’s Palm Beach – Palm Beach, FL

Il Mulino New York – Sunny Isles Beach – Miami Beach, FL

Knife & Spoon – Orlando, FL

Lido Restaurant at The Surf Club – Surfside, FL

Lilac – Tampa, FL

Limonada Bar + Brunch – Miami Beach, FL

Nami – Orlando, FL

Palace – Miami Beach, FL

Ravello at Four Seasons Orlando – Lake Buena Vista, FL

Stirrups at World Equestrian Center – Ocala, FL

Steak 954 at the W Fort Lauderdale – Fort Lauderdale, FL

The Grill – The Ritz-Carlton, Naples – Naples, FL

The Roof at Esmé – Miami Beach, FL

Georgia

Polaris – Atlanta, GA

Hawaii

Beachhouse – Moana Surfrider – Honolulu, HI

CanoeHouse – Kamuela, HI

DUO – Steak & Seafood – Wailea, HI

Ferraro’s Restaurant & Bar – Wailea, HI

Hualani’s – Lihue, HI

Mina’s Fish House – Kapolei, HI

NOE ITALIAN – Ko Olina at Four Seasons Resort – Kapolei, HI

Tidepools – Grand Hyatt Kauai – Poipu, HI

Wolfgang Puck’s Spago in the Four Seasons Resort Maui – Wailea, HI

Idaho

Chandlers Steakhouse – Boise, ID

Illinois

Cabra – Chicago – Chicago, IL

Ema – River North – Chicago, IL

Shanghai Terrace – Chicago, IL

Kentucky

Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse – Louisville, KY

Louisiana

Compère Lapin – New Orleans, LA

Massachusetts

Contessa – Boston – Boston, MA

Mooo BEACON HILL – Boston, MA

Maine

Earth at Hidden Pond – Kennebunkport, ME

Ocean – Kennebunkport, ME

White Barn Inn – Kennebunk, ME

Maryland

Azumi – Baltimore, MD

Michigan

Copper Rock Steakhouse – Four Winds Casino Resort – New Buffalo, MI

North Carolina

Blue Ridge -Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa – Asheville, NC

Herons – Cary, NC

Sunset Terrace – Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa – Asheville, NC

New Jersey

The Ebbitt Room at the Virginia – Cape May, NJ

Nevada

Atlantis Steakhouse – Atlantis Casino Resort Spa – Reno, NV

Beauty & Essex- Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

CATCH – ARIA – Las Vegas, NV

CHICA Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

Crossroads Kitchen Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

Momofuku Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

Zuma Restaurant – Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

New York

The Whitby Bar and Restaurant – New York, NY

Zou Zou’s – New York, NY

Ohio

Il Venetian – Cleveland, OH

Pennsylvania

Jean-Georges Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

SkyHigh – Philadelphia, PA

Vernick Fish – Philadelphia, PA

Puerto Rico

1919 Restaurant at The Condado Vanderbilt – Condado, PR

Levant San Juan – San Juan, PR

Rhode Island

The Lawn Terrace at Castle Hill – Newport, RI

South Carolina

River House – Montage Palmetto Bluff – Bluffton, SC

Tennessee

Yolan – Nashville, TN

Texas

97 West Kitchen + Bar at Hotel Drover – Fort Worth, TX

Dean’s Italian Steakhouse – Austin, TX

Fearing’s – Dallas, TX

La Piscina at Austin Proper – Austin, TX

Signature – San Antonio, TX

Stillwell’s – Dallas, TX

The Study at Dean’s – San Antonio, TX

The Peacock Mediterranean Grill at Austin Proper – Austin, TX

Trick Rider – Frisco, TX

Utah

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Hotel Park City – Park City, UT

Virginia

Hunt Room – Virginia Beach, VA

Lemaire at The Jefferson Hotel – Richmond, VA

Orion’s Roof Garden & Dining – Virginia Beach, VA

Washington

Barking Frog – Woodinville, WA

Methodologies

Subhead Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by WALR among 1,000 American consumers who have dined at a restaurant located in a hotel in the past five years. Minimum quotas have been applied to major cities. Fieldwork took place between March 19 – March 21, 2025. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection.

Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by WALR among 1,503 American consumers who have dined at a restaurant located in a hotel in the past five years. Minimum quotas have been applied to major cities. Fieldwork took place between May 31 – June 10, 2025. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection.

KAYAK Data Methodology: Based on flight and hotel searches made on KAYAK US in the period between January 1, 2025, and June 22, 202,5 for travel anytime in the future. They were compared to searches made in the same period in 2024 for travel any time in the future. Flight data is based on round-trip, economy flights. Hotel data is based on standard, double occupancy rooms in any star hotel. Prices are on average and may vary. Percentages are approximate.

OpenTable Dining Data Methodology: OpenTable looked at seated diners by traveler types from online reservations for all active hotel restaurants on the OpenTable platform in the US from June 1, 2024 – May 31, 2025, and compared it to the same time period the year prior.

The Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America: The Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America for 2025 list is generated from over 10,000,000 reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from June 1, 2024 – May 31, 2025. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings and the percentage of five-star reviews. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score. The qualified restaurants were then sorted by the ability to book the hotel where the restaurant is located via KAYAK.com. The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.