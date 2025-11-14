Ramon Reyes, managing director of the Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park, has a doorman-to-executive journey that spans more than two decades of experience in the hospitality industry. While he told LODGING recently that he doesn’t think this story is unique to him, this path speaks to his perseverance and his passion. Additionally, it speaks to the mobility that opens up numerous possibilities within the industry.

Reyes, who now oversees Omni’s largest hotel by room count, credits his persistence at the beginning of his career for getting his foot in the door. From there, he developed a love for the business. However, he was eager to do more. Reyes recalled how the general manager he was working with at the time encouraged him to “go for it” when he expressed his interest in reaching the next level. From there, Reyes climbed the ladder by cross-training and working in various departments; he was involved in everything from checking guests in to occasionally delivering room service. All the while, he gained experience and cultivated his hunger for more responsibilities.

“I cross-trained and worked in the same building for 10 and a half years,” Reyes recalled. “I ultimately went from doorman to front office supervisor, then from supervisor to whatever/whenever manager, and then director of front office, director of housekeeping, and ultimately director of rooms, director of ops, before I became a general manager. It’s been a fantastic journey and one in which I appreciate every aspect and challenge I encountered because it formed me into the leader that I am today.”

For Reyes, his winding journey hasn’t just varied in position; it has also taken him around the country, as he has worked in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and New Orleans. He returned to Atlanta nine years ago, first as the general manager at the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta and later as the general manager at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park, where he now serves as managing director. Reflecting on the path he has taken, Reyes noted that the doors “were open” for him, and he now feels compelled to pay it back by helping others grow.

“I feel an obligation to open up the doors for others in the same way, and so I am very focused on it,” he said. “We had an orientation group of new hire associates, and I said, ‘If you want to move up, I want you to raise your hand and say it and let us know, but most importantly, show it in your work.’ Then, I share with them what my journey was and tell them that this is a process that you don’t want to rush. This is a process in which you want to continue to soak in and learn because there’s always an opportunity to learn. There’s always an opportunity to grow, and so if you reach a certain position and you feel comfortable, take that opportunity to invest in yourself, learn more about what you’re doing, because ultimately that’s going to lead to a point where someone taps you on the shoulder and says, ‘We like what you’re doing. We want to see you do more.’”

Reyes maintained that his journey is the story of the hospitality industry itself, as it is “intentionally focused on bringing in the right people to execute service at a high level.” He is determined to continue opening doors for others and mentoring the next generation, both of which Reyes highlighted as ways that the Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park invests in its employees.

“We’re [bringing in the right people to execute service] and doing it at a high level, but doing it intentionally in terms of investing in the people that work within our building,” he said. “They are our biggest asset. But what we like to think we do here is take people who have a desire, maybe not the experience, but the desire and passion to do things and [we] develop them, invest in them so that they can become the future of our industry in a very positive way and help elevate our industry for many years to come. And so, we’re intentionally focused on winning—winning in the right way—and making sure that we bring others along that journey with us.”