The role of POS (point of sale) systems has expanded beyond efficient payment processing for hotel restaurants and retail shops to enhancing the guest experience across the property, from ordering room service on mobile devices to making poolside purchases digitally. “Over the past decade or so, we’ve seen a real shift in how hotels think about POS,” said Rohith Kori, senior vice president of corporate and product strategy, Agilysys. “It’s no longer just about transactions; instead, it’s centered on the total guest experience. As travelers began expecting more personalized, seamless interactions across their stay, the POS evolved into a key enabler of those experiences.”

Toward that end, modern POS systems are often integrated with various other hotel platforms that support the guest experience, which has been facilitated by cloud technology. “With cloud access, POS systems are much more flexible and easier to integrate with other hotel systems in real time, whether that’s the PMS [property management system], loyalty platforms, mobile ordering apps, or inventory management,” said Kori. “That connectivity is key to delivering a seamless guest experience and keeping operations running smoothly.”

The rich connectivity supports the collection of key data on guest preferences and behaviors from their transactions, “such as what they order, what activities they book, when they order, and how they pay, and use that to personalize offers and build guest loyalty,” Kori explained. “For example, by analyzing what guests order and when they order, operators can streamline menus, tailor promotions, and even anticipate demand. And because that data is centralized, it gives key stakeholders in the business, such as marketing or operations, real-time visibility into what’s happening across the property.” With this sort of functionality, the POS has become “a strategic asset for the hotel industry, not just a tool for taking orders or processing payments as thought of traditionally,” he said.

Similarly, Ryan King, senior vice president, Americas, Shiji Group, described the POS system’s evolution as a move from a payments vehicle to a hub within a hotel’s tech ecosystem. “What began as a back-office tool to improve efficiency has since become a central piece of hospitality technology, connecting teams, empowering staff, and shaping the way guests interact with a property’s culinary and social spaces,” he said.

Value Proposition Across Property Types

Full-service or resort-style properties with multiple outlets benefit from a POS system that integrates data from diverse revenue streams and affords management a clear view of sales performance across the property. However, these advanced systems also bring significant advantages to limited-service hotels. “Ultimately, the modern POS is not about size or scale, it’s about enabling agility, efficiency, and guest satisfaction, no matter the property type,” King said, adding, “Modern cloud-based systems, such as Infrasys POS, can be scaled to fit smaller footprints without sacrificing capability.”

Many limited-service properties have introduced kiosks in market areas that are integrated with the POS system. “It’s a simple but effective way to enhance convenience and reduce wait times, keeping service flowing even with lean staffing,” said Kori. “One could argue a modern POS is even more critical in limited service over full service, given the labor tightness limited-service properties deal with. A larger property might be able to paper over some inefficiencies by adding more labor, but limited-service properties don’t have that luxury.”

Future Functionality

Even with the sophistication of today’s POS systems, there is still room for evolution, particularly by leveraging AI, which is “already starting to play a role in making POS systems smarter,” Kori said. “Right now, it is helping operators forecast demand, optimize staffing, and manage inventory more proactively. But looking ahead, we’ll likely see even more predictive and personalized capabilities that AI can deliver. Imagine a POS that can suggest upsell opportunities based on a guest’s past purchases or recommend menu items based on dietary preferences stored in their profile.”

Kori also suggested other emerging technologies that could further empower the POS system, such as augmented reality being used to enable guests to visualize menu items before ordering. But hotel operators should consider whether such future innovations actually improve the guest experience enough to deliver ROI. “Ultimately, the goal isn’t just to add features; it’s to enhance the way hotels connect with guests and anticipate their needs while delivering memorable experiences,” he maintained.

King concurred that the guest experience takes priority. “As Steve Jobs once said, ‘You’ve got to start with the customer experience and work back toward the technology, not the other way around,’” he pointed out. “The same principle applies in hospitality. Whether you’re considering mobile tablets, self-service kiosks, or cloud-based POS platforms, the decision should flow from how you want your teams to operate and how you want your guests to feel. Technology should always facilitate, not dictate, the experience.”

Selecting a System

Rohith Kori, senior vice president of corporate and product strategy, Agilysys, described important criteria that hotel operators should consider when sourcing a point-of-sale system that is both maximally efficient and future-proofed:

Scalability: When choosing a POS system, hotel operators should start by thinking about the kind of guest experiences they want to deliver not only today, but as their property evolves. The right POS platform should be able to scale with the business, whether that means adding new outlets, integrating with loyalty programs, or supporting mobile ordering and self-service options like kiosks.

Flexibility: You don’t want to be locked into a single type of endpoint. A modern POS should support a mix of fixed terminals, mobile devices for staff, and guest-facing solutions, depending on the service model. That versatility helps operators meet guests where they are, whether it’s at the front desk, poolside, or in the room. Payment flexibility is also a must. Operators should be able to choose the processor that aligns with their business goals, without being locked into restrictive vendor contracts.

Extensibility: A modern POS platform should offer robust APIs and integration capabilities, allowing it to connect seamlessly with other systems across the property, like the PMS, inventory management, and loyalty and marketing platforms. This kind of connectivity ensures the real-time data flow that is essential for delivering consistent and personalized guest experiences. Just as importantly, it gives operators the flexibility to implement future innovations with ease, whether that’s new guest-facing technologies, expanded service models, or enhanced personalization tools.

Resiliency | Perhaps most importantly, operators need to think about business continuity. Fully cloud-based POS systems offer a lot of advantages, but are extremely vulnerable if internet connectivity is lost. That’s why resiliency matters. You want a system that keeps service flowing and continues processing transactions even during an outage, because no guest wants to hear that their payment can’t be accepted due to a tech issue.

Intuitive Interface: The user interface matters more than people sometimes realize. It should be intuitive and consistent across both fixed and mobile terminals. That makes it easier for staff to learn and use, which reduces training time and helps maintain service quality regardless of where the staff interacts with the technology.

Real-time Reporting and Analytics: Operators need immediate visibility into what’s happening across outlets so they can make fast, informed decisions, whether it’s adjusting staffing, managing inventory, or responding to guest demand. A POS that delivers actionable insights in real time helps drive profitability and keeps service aligned with expectations.