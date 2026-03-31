Omni Midland Hotel Breaks Ground

DALLAS, Texas—Omni Hotels & Resorts announced that development has officially begun on the Omni Midland Hotel, marking the company’s twelfth property in Texas. The milestone was commemorated with a groundbreaking ceremony, led by Omni Hotels & Resorts in partnership with Midland Downtown Renaissance, LP.

HKS Architects serves as the architect for the hotel, with interiors by Looney & Associates. The Design Agency is shaping the hotel’s restaurants and bars as destination-driven concepts. Designed in collaboration with these partners, Omni Midland draws inspiration from Midland’s heritage.

“We are proud to see this project come to life,” said Kurt Alexander, president of Omni Hotels & Resorts. “Omni Midland honors the city’s storied history and reflects the natural beauty of the surrounding land. We are grateful to our partners for helping make this vision a reality, and we look forward to becoming the living room for Midland where visitors, guests, residents, and business leaders gather for meetings, celebrations, and community events for years to come.”

Hotel Details

The property will include approximately 16,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, with a 5,640-square-foot ballroom. The hotel will also offer an executive boardroom with park views and an outdoor terrace connected to the function space.

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“Downtown Midland has long been the heartbeat of our business community. When the Scharbauer Hotel opened in 1928, it quickly became a hub for commerce, connection, and opportunity, serving our city until 1973. Today, nearly a century later, we stand at another defining moment. The Omni represents the next chapter in that legacy—one that will elevate our ability to host conventions and welcome visitors from across the country. This project reflects Midland’s growth, vision, and commitment to building a vibrant future while honoring our past,” said Dan Hord, partner at HEDLOC Investment Company.

Within walking distance from the George H.W. Bush Convention Center, Omni Midland is designed to serve business, convention, and leisure travelers. Beyond meetings and events, the hotel will deliver a well-rounded guest experience with amenities and dining, including:

143 guestrooms, including a presidential suite with rich wood and textured fabrics, as well as panoramic views of downtown Midland.

Three dining experiences: a lobby bar, a sit-down coffee shop serving breakfast and lunch, and Bob’s Steak & Chop House.

Rooftop pool deck and full-service spa, with a sauna, steam room, hot tub, cold plunge, locker rooms, relaxation lounge, and single and couples’ treatment rooms

An 800-space parking garage to accommodate both hotel guests and convention center attendees

“As a lifelong Midlander, I am proud to see this project moving forward in downtown Midland. The Omni Midland Hotel and parking garage represent more than an investment; they are part of the wave of catalytic projects driving the continued momentum of our community. This project is another powerful example of Midlanders investing in Midland and building a brighter future for generations to come,” said Midland Mayor Lori Blong.