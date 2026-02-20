SAN FRANCISCO, California—Canary Technologies announced that Omni Hotels & Resorts has selected Canary to enhance the in-stay guest experience at its properties. Omni will leverage Canary’s Guest Experience Platform across its portfolio to create more connected, personalized stays for every guest.

Omni Hotels & Resorts operates in more than 50 destinations across the United States. By adopting Canary, Omni is updating how guests access information and interact with hotel teams.

“Omni Hotels & Resorts is focused on delivering thoughtful, memorable experiences at scale,” said DJ Singh, vice president of global sales at Canary Technologies. “With Canary’s AI Guest Messaging and Digital Compendium, Omni will engage guests in real time, reduce friction, and ensure guests can always get the answers they need while freeing teams to focus on in-person service.”

With Canary’s AI Guest Messaging, Omni will use SMS, WhatsApp, and other preferred channels to communicate with guests instantly across 100+ languages, Canary’s Digital Compendium provides a centralized, mobile-friendly hub for hotel information, amenities, and services, reducing inbound questions by making it easier for guests to find what they need throughout their stay.

Advertisement

“At Omni Hotels & Resorts, our goal is to create experiences that feel seamless, personal, and rooted in genuine service,” said Gustaaf Schrils, Chief Information Officer at Omni Hotels & Resorts. “Canary helps us extend that commitment by making information more accessible and communication more responsive, while giving staff more time to make meaningful connections.”