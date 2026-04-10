Omni Hotels & Resorts Partners With Peter Millar

DALLAS, Texas—Omni Hotels & Resorts announced an exclusive lifestyle partnership with Peter Millar. The collaboration marks a milestone for both brands, representing Omni Hotels & Resorts’ first brand-wide designer collaboration and Peter Millar’s inaugural venture into hospitality.

“This partnership reflects the exciting union of two brands built on the foundations of heritage, quality and timeless style,” said Michael Innocentin, chief marketing officer at Omni Hotels & Resorts. “Together, we’re bringing new inspiration to the guest experience, grounded in our shared commitment to thoughtful design, refined comfort and authentic hospitality.”

“We’re very excited to partner with Omni, which we saw as a natural fit from the beginning based on our shared values and aesthetics. It’s a great opportunity to express our brand vision beyond our normal scope, and to further our impact in our home city of Raleigh” said Paul Nugent, chief marketing officer at Peter Millar.

Partnership Details

The partnership includes custom branded suites at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, and Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa in Frisco, Texas. The design is comprised of layered textures, tailored finishes and a neutral palette. These suits will debut in April 2026.

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Each suite will have bespoke design elements, such as exclusive cashmere blankets inspired by the brand’s early sweater designs, custom pool table felt in a signature plaid print, Phillip Jefferies’ Rivets wallcoverings with chrome accents as a nod to denim hardware, branded bath robes and golf bags, putting greens and a Transparent Turntable and speaker paired with albums and curated playlists inspired by the brand.

“The Peter Millar Suites are designed to immerse guests in an experience that celebrates the brand’s refined details and craftsmanship,” said Laura McKoy, chief creative officer at Omni Hotels & Resorts. “Every texture, material and detail was carefully chosen to reflect a sense of timeless style and authentic luxury, creating moments that feel both elevated and effortlessly inviting.”

Collaboration Through Coffee

As part of the partnership, Ratio Eight coffee machines will include a special Peter Millar blend from Black & White Coffee Roasters. The design is comprised of layered textures, tailored finishes and a neutral palette.

The partnership will also introduce the first Peter Millar Coffee Shop at the forthcoming Omni Raleigh Hotel, which will include offerings from Black & White Coffee Roasters, as well as a custom Peter Millar medium-dark roast blend. The coffee shop is set to open in late 2028.

“Working with Omni has been a wonderful creative exploration for our team. We’re always looking at the world around us for inspiration, and have a real passion for hospitality, food and drink,” said Jason Cater, chief creative officer at Peter Millar. “This partnership has given us an exciting new avenue to express the classic aesthetic and commitment to craftsmanship that have always defined our designs.”

























